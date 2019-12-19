We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. Whether you’ve taken a stunning snap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque, a Dubai sunset shot or any of the country’s architectural wonders, we want to see it!

Have a stunning image of UAE you want to share?

Send it to us on Instagram @whatsondubai or hashtag #WhatsOnDubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Here are our six of our favourite pics of the week:

1. Old Dubai

 

2. Sunrise at the Creek

 

3. Museum of the Future

 

4. The Dubai Marina

 

5. The Dubai skyline

 

6. The Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque is stunning!

 

