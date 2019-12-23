Welcome the new decade in style…

We can hardly believe the start of a new year, and a new decade, is almost upon us. Hold off on the detox though, because there’s plenty of reasons to celebrate New Year’s Day in Abu Dhabi come January 1.

From brunches, to pizza discounts, and ladies nights there’s plenty of reasons to keep the party going.

Here are 7 places to celebrate New Year’s Day in Abu Dhabi 2020

Sofra BLD

What’s On award winning restaurant, Sofra BLD is celebrating New Year’s Day in the form of a brunch – so hold out on your New Year detox. You can tuck into an international-themed buffet featuring an array of delicious food items. There will be a live band and plenty of family activities for entertainment. Packages start at Dhs279.

Sofra, Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, prices start from Dhs279 (soft), 1pm to 4pm on Jan 1, 2020, Tel: (02) 509 8555 shangri-la.com

KOI Abu Dhabi

Tuck into a New Year’s Day Brunch from 12.30pm to 4pm on New Year’s Day in Abu Dhabi. There’s authentic KOI favorites beautifully presented in a unique Japanese atmosphere.

KOI Restaurant & Lounge, Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 4pm on Jan 1, 2020, Tel: (02) 678 3334 koirestaurant.ae

Emirates Palace

Brunch poolside at Las Brisas in Emirates Palace come New Year’s Day in Abu Dhabi and enjoy the breath-taking views of the Arabian Gulf. It will cost you Dhs550 for the soft package, Dhs700 for house package and Dhs850 for premium package.

Las Brisas, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 4pm on Jan 1, 2020, Tel: (02) 690 7999 kempinski.com

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Don’t settle for just ordinary, try Dusit Thani’s Extraordinary New Year Brunch. Urban Kitchen will be serving up a buffet that includes a roast carving trolley, cheese cart, foie gras station, chocolate fountain, house beverages and Bloody Mary station. It’s Dhs250 per person for the soft package, Dhs400 for house and festive cocktails. For the little ones ages seven to 12 it’s Dhs125 and under those under six dine free. Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 4pm on Jan 1, 2020, Tel: (02) 698 8137 dusit.com

Barfly by Buddha Bar

Because you partied hard the previous night, you can recover at Barfly in Abu Dhabi. The Neo-Baroque mystic-lounge concept is offering brunch with Asian fusion dishes, live stations and signature highlights with free flowing drinks. It begins at 2.30pm until 4pm and prices start from Dhs325.

Barfly by Buddha Bar, Venetian Village, Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 4pm on Jan 1, 2020, Tel: (056) 177 7557 barfly.ae

Jazz@PizzaExpress

Ladies, head Jazz PizzaExpress in Abu Dhabi but come hungry. You will get three free grape from 8pm as well as a cool 25 per cent off food. Cuban vocalist, Ivonne Fernandez will provide you the entertainment accompanied by vocalist/guitarist, Martin Go Martin. Don’t forget to reserve a table.

Soul Lips-Ladies Night, Jazz@PizzaExpress, The Mall World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi, 8pm to 11.45pm on Jan 1, 2020, Tel: (02) 444 7752 pizzaexpress.ae

Annex

Sorry gents, this one too is for the ladies. Annex at Abu Dhabi EDITION is hosting a special New Year’s Day ladies night ‘She is Annex’ on New Year’s Day in Abu Dhabi. The evening will be split into two parts, but ladies can enjoy 50 per cent off on all food all evening long. Pick from either the prosecco package for Dhs75 or bubbles package for Dhs150 from 7pm to 11pm. Post 11pm until 2am, ladies can enjoy prosecco at Dhs75. Only ladies 21 years and above will be permitted entry.

Annex, The EDITION Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 4am (following day) on Jan 1, 2020, Tel: (056) 992 2305 editionhotels.com