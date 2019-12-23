Nothing says Christmas like a well-decorated gingerbread house…

Christmas is one of few times where we have the chance to catch up with friends and relatives for some quality bonding time. A great way to relax and let you create juices flow at Christmas is the art of gingerbread house building (it’s not as easy as it sounds). The best part is that anyone, young or old, can get involved and share their talent, or just judge the best and eat the rest.

Here are all the places you can make your own gingerbread house in Dubai.

Movenpick Ibn Battuta Gate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mövenpick Ibn Battuta Gate (@movenpickibg) on Dec 11, 2019 at 2:22am PST

Revo Cafe at Movenpick Ibn Battuta Gate is hosting gingerbread house workshops every day throughout December. For Dhs60, you or your little ones can create a mouthwatering masterpiece with the help of the expert chefs. There’s a 10 per cent discount for groups of 10 or more.

Revo Cafe, Movenpick Ibn Battuta Gate, Ibn Battuta, daily throughout December, 8am onwards, Dhs60. Tel: (052) 630 8954. @movenpickibg

Souk Madinat

The festive market at Souk Madinat Jumeirah is a must-see for anyone in the festive spirit. Not only can you meet Santa, have a snowball fight, and ride the abra, there’s also a gingerbread house making station to unleash your inner artist.

Souk Madinat, Jumeirah, daily until December 28, 12pm to 1am, free when you spend Dhs150. jumeirah.com

Deliveroo

Build a gingerbread house from the comfort of your own home this December 25. Anytime you order from one of Deliveroo’s Edition restaurants (including Royal China, PizzaExpress, Cali-Poke, Go! Greek, Fuchsia, S’wich and Gallus) you’ll get a complimentary DIY gingerbread house kit.

Deliveroo Editions, JLT, Hessa Street, Business Bay, December 25, free, deliveroo.ae

Bvlgari Yacht Club

On December 25, Bulgari Yacht Club is hosting a Christmas Day brunch and pulling out all the stops. There’s a delicious sharing-style set menu to indulge in, and plenty of activities for little ones including gingerbread house making, face painting and more.

Bulgari Yacht Club, Jumeirah Bay, Wednesday December 25, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs150 kids, Dhs650 soft, Dhs750 house. Tel: (04) 777 5433. bulgarihotels.com

Address Dubai Mall

Feast on a festive brunch at Cabana, Address Dubai Mall on December 27. There’s a live DJ, a visit from Santa, plenty of indulgent food and gingerbread house decorating sessions at Qix Club. With Burj Khalifa in full view, this is the place to impress you guests this Christmas.

Cabana, Address Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Saturday December 27, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house. Tel: (04) 888 3444. myfestivedubai.com