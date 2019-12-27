Sponsored: An out of the ordinary celebration at La Ville Hotel & Suites CITY WALK Dubai

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and if you are looking for the best way to celebrate, La Ville Hotel & Suites CITY WALK Dubai has got you covered. This Dubai hot-spot has a clear and spectacular view of the Burj Khalifa, which means that you will be getting the view of a lifetime once the clock strikes at midnight and the fireworks show begins.

Ring in the New Year with a breath-taking view of Burj Khalifa and its impressive fireworks while chilling at La Ville Hotel & Suites’ LookUp Rooftop Bar. Enjoying unlimited canapés, house beverages, live entertainment from Jayme Deville & DJ BLuv and a glass of bubbly at midnight.

Not only that, you can now enter a competition on La Ville Hotel & Suites Instagram for a chance to win two tickets valued at Dhs1,400 to the New Year’s Eve party at LookUp Rooftop Bar. All you have to do is go on their Instagram page, hit the follow button, like the post and tag your plus one in the comments. Hurry, competition ends on December 29th 2019. (T&Cs Apply)

Location: LookUp Rooftop Bar

Dates: December 31 – January 1

Timings: 8pm to 1 am; Cash bar until 3am

Price: Dhs 700 per person inclusive of canapés, house beverages, live entertainment, Burj Khalifa fireworks view and a glass of bubbly at midnight.

For reservations and more info, call +971 4 403 3111 or email laville.dining@autographhotels.com or livelaville.com/festive.aspx