Sponsored: Roda Al Murooj is the place to see the stunning Downtown Dubai fireworks…

With New Year’s Eve looming, it’s time to decide where you’ll be welcoming in the new decade. Roda Al Murooj has three incredible venues to help you celebrate in style on December 31, plus it’s an ideal spot to catch the Burj Khalifa firework display at midnight.

If you’re looking for a day to night party, then make sure you check out Double Decker. Open from 12pm, they’re getting the celebrations started early with a resident band playing throughout the evening. You’ll find a lavish buffet filled with tasty treats and between 7pm and 11.30pm there’s a drinks package with free-flowing beer, wine and spirits for Dhs499.

For a more sophisticated dining experience book your table at Pergolas, the chic Hollywood restaurant. They’re hosting a stunning gala dinner complete with exciting live entertainment and plenty of activities for the little ones, including bouncy castle and PlayStation.

The gala dinner will run from 8pm to midnight and is priced at Dhs799 with unlimited soft beverages and Dhs999 with free flowing wine and beer. Children aged six to 12 are charged at Dhs350, while under 21’s will be Dhs499.

Tabule has a beautiful outdoor terrace for you to enjoy a delicious alfresco dinner. There will be an Arabic set menu as well as live barbecue stations for you to feast to your hearts delight. It’s running from 7.30pm to 11.30pm and prices start from Dhs249 with soft beverages and Dhs399 with house drinks.

Roda Al Murooj is conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, with Burj Khalifa just down the road. So when the clock strikes midnight, you can expect the sky to come alive with a stunning colourful firework display just outside the hotel’s doors.

To book your table, call (04) 307 3577 or visit roda-hotels.com/al-murooj.

Images: Provided