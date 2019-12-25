Sponsored: Make it a December to remember at Segreto, Trattoria Toscana and Perry & Blackwelder…

December 31 doesn’t just mean capping off a fine year, it means capping off a whole decade – so you better do it right. And, if you plan on visiting any of the three below restaurant and bars in Madinat Jumeirah you’ll be well on your way to an unforgettable night.

Segreto

The first Italian on the list will serve a traditional four-course feast of regional favourites – with a healthy side of live entertainment. Choose between two appetisers including truffle bresaola with sautéed pioppini mushroom or seared shrimps battuto with small burratina and a cherry tomato sauce. Then, do as the Italians do with a middle pasta course of cappelletti stuffed with fontina, chestnut cream, parmesan fondue and truffle butter before indulging in a main dish of Pacific sea bass or wagyu striploin. Be sure to save room for a dessert of caramelised white chocolate mousse with honey.

Segreto, Madinat Jumeirah, December 31 8pm to 1am, Dhs495 soft drinks, Dhs595 house beverages, Dhs750 sparkling grape, Dhs200 kids aged four to 12. Tel: (800) 666 353, email restaurants@saroodhospitality.com. makeitadecembertoremember.com

Trattoria Toscana

Mamma mia this one’s perfect for families. The second Italian on the list sees chefs at Trattoria Toscana whip up a five-course set menu that starts with a choice cured beef carpaccio served with small burratina or tender baby octopus. Next, it’s the pasta course of mezze maniche with porcini mushroom sauce and truffle. Mains include sea bass with artichoke sauce or braised wagyu beef cheek. Again, be sure to save room for a dark chocolate tart pudding. Topping off the night, there’ll be live entertainment to set the celebratory mood through to the midnight countdown.

Trattoria Toscana, Madinat Jumeirah, December 31 8pm to 12.30am, indoor seating: Dhs500 soft drinks, Dhs650 house beverages, Dhs850 premium beverages, Dhs250 kids aged four to 12, outdoor seating: Dhs750 soft drinks, Dhs950 house beverages, Dhs1,250 premium beverages, Dhs350 kids aged four to 12. Tel: (800) 666 353, email restaurants@saroodhospitality.com. makeitadecembertoremember.com

Perry & Blackwelder

The waterside bar is firing up the smoker and preparing for a good ol’ New York-style knees up this New Year’s. The good times will roll from 8pm at the all-American smokehouse and lucky (and hungry) diners will enjoy unlimited plates of 12 signature classics. This includes chilli, loaded potato skins, brisket nachos, brisket sliders, New Orleans-style jambalaya, pizza and more. As always, the desserts are exceptional and will include mini apple pies, the house special cheesecake and mint chocolate brownies. Take a seat indoors or outdoors and do not shy away from singing along with the live music acts or DJ that’ll spin the decks.

Perry & Blackwelder, Madinat Jumeirah, December 31 8pm to 2am, Dhs200 food only, Dhs450 house beverages. Tel: (800) 666 353, email restaurants@saroodhospitality.com. makeitadecembertoremember.com