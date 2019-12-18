And for every vote cast, the UAE government will plant a tree. …

HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai along with the other UAE leaders have announced that 2020 will be the year of preparation for the country’s next 50 years. And they’re asking for your help in picking a logo that will represent the country for the next 50 years.

The year, branded “2020: Towards the next 50”, will “involve all segments of the UAE society in shaping life in the UAE for the next 50 years and preparing for the country’s Golden Jubilee celebrations of 2021” according to a statement from Dubai Media Office.

In light of the revelation, Sheikh Mohammed took to Twitter to request the help of his followers to choose a logo that will represent the UAE for the next 50 years.

We are launching a new brand for the UAE to share the story of our nation with the rest of the world. We invite everyone to be part of choosing the logo that will represent our country for the next 50 years on https://t.co/LphDiHq1Ly. For every vote, we will plant a tree. pic.twitter.com/QoMvpM6BdQ — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 17, 2019

All you have to do is head on over to nationbrand.ae (the website seems to be down at the moment) to cast your vote from three options that have been shortlisted. The logos were designed by 49 prominent Emirati artists – seven artists from each of the emirate.

As if helping to shape UAE history wasn’t enough, for every vote that is cast, a tree will be planted.

Here are the three options you can choose from

Option 1:

This logo takes its inspiration from Arabic calligraphy and captures the flow of oceans waves merges with the sand dunes. It also portrays the constant progress of the people of the emirates.

Option 2:

This logo presents seven lines in the colors of the UAE flag that represent the seven emirates and the leaders of the UAE. It also represents the country’s ambitions and enthusiasm to build the UAE.

Option 3:

This logo, which is the palm tree, represents a symbol of authenticity and generosity for the people of the UAE. It tells the story of strength and persistence in facing challenges. It is the most planted tree in the country.

Further information on each of the logos can be found on the Nation Brand website, so before you cast your vote ensure you watch all three videos.

The new logo will be used on tourism and marketing collaterals all over the UAE, once the winner has been selected.

The voting is opened to people from the world over, so even if you aren’t from the UAE you can still vote for your favourite one.