Did you spot any?

With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.

So from Katy Perry’s secret private gig to Eva Longoria’s trip into the desert, here are all the celebrities we’ve spotted in the UAE this week…

Katy Perry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 15, 2019 at 2:02am PST

Popstar Katy Perry, who is behind hits such as Firework, Roar and Last Friday Night took to Instagram to share some snaps of a private gig she hosted in Dubai. Her incredible costume, which looked to be a blue sequin catsuit, blue leather boots and a huge bright blue bow worn as a top, was captioned with ‘blueberry babyg in Dubai’.

Richard Branson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on Dec 15, 2019 at 9:34am PST

Virgin boss, Richard Branson, was also in the city last week and was actively sharing updates with his 4.2 million followers. His trip looked to be in aid of promoting MADE51 products at his Virgin Megastores in Dubai. MADE51 is an initiative created by The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees that aims to bring refugee-made products to a global market.

Eva Longoria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Dec 17, 2019 at 12:34pm PST

American actress Eva Longoria was also in Dubai and joined beauty mogul Huda Kattan at a Global Gift Foundation event. She stayed at Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah, took a trip to the desert with her son and enjoyed dinner at Nusret.

Boyz II Men

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyku Desesto (@hytotheku) on Dec 19, 2019 at 4:06pm PST

Boyz II Men performed a concert in Dubai this weekend at the Coca Cola Arena. Fans were delighted to hear all of their classic hits including End of the Road and One Sweet Day.

Maya Jama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) on Dec 17, 2019 at 10:06am PST

British radio presenter, Maya Jama, was back in Dubai this week. Only two months after her last visit, Maya took to Instagram to say she’d treated herself to a solo trip, and it looks like she stayed at the Burj Al Arab.

Michelle Keegan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Dec 18, 2019 at 11:36am PST

Actress Michelle Keegan was in Dubai this week, sharing a snap from Dubai Marina on her Instagram with the caption ‘bright lights, big city’.

Rafael Nadal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on Dec 21, 2019 at 10:39am PST

Tennis champ Rafael Nadal was all smiles in Abu Dhabi this weekend as he secured another victory at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, which took place at Zayed Sports City.

Maria Sharapova

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on Dec 19, 2019 at 3:19am PST

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova also took home a win in her match against Ajla Tomljanović this weekend. She also visited The Dubai Mall, where she her brand of sweets Sugapova at the Candylicious store.

Images: Instagram