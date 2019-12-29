Snapped: Celebrities spotted in the UAE this week
Did you spot any?
With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.
From Cristiano Ronaldo hanging out with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai, to a ton of reality stars jetting over for New Year’s Eve, here are all the celebrities we’ve spotted in the UAE this week…
Cristiano Ronaldo
Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted in the Emirate with his family in tow. As well as visiting some of Dubai’s beaches and the desert, he was also seen at a gym in Nad Al Sheba, teaching tennis superstar Novak Djokovic how to jump for a ‘header’. He also found time to meet up with Sheikh Hamdan, posting a picture to his Instagram with the caption ‘always great to see you my friend’.
Novak Djokovic
The tennis ace is currently over in the UAE, having competed in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 in December. He’s been enjoying some downtime whilst he’s been here, including having dinner at Taverna Greek Kitchen at Madinat Jumeirah and hanging out with Cristiano Ronaldo in between training sessions at a Nad Al Sheba gym.
Roger Federer
20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is also in the UAE for the Mubadala World Tennins Championships 2019 and has been spotted dining at luxe Downtown restaurant avli by Tashas where he posed for a picture with some of the hotspot’s staff and chefs.
Jorja Smith
British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith has been in the Emirate to perform a huge free concert at Burj Park on Friday, December 27 to mark the start of the Dubai Shopping Festival 2020. You’ll recognise her from some massive tunes like Let You Down with Stormzy and Drake and Be Honest featuring Burna Boy.
Liam Payne
Liam Payne, formerly one fifth of massive boyband One Direction was back in Dubai to perform on December 27 at Burj Park for the Dubai Shopping Festival 2020. He’s no stranger to the UAE, having previously performed at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre in March 2019.
Massimo Bottura
Countdown to @massimobottura 's return is on! With just a few tables left don't miss your chance to dine with the culinary genius! Torno Sabato – December 28th , 1PM -4PM Laid back long lunch with free flowing sips and live entertainment Hosted by Massimo Bottura Price starts at AED 349 Una Sera Con Massimo – December 28th , 7:30PM – 11PM Dinner featuring an Italian set menu with beverage pairing Price starts at AED 600
At the helm of ultra cool Italian Riviera-style restaurant Torno Subito at W The Palm is celebrity chef, Massimo Bottura. They just launched a brand new Saturday brunch – Torno Sabato- on December 28, and those who attended will have got to meet the man himself who even did some of the cooking for the day.
Dawn Ward
Finally arrived after a day of drips for Ashley I've got him out for our date night. What a hotel by the way @fivepalmjumeirah first time here and really impressed. Can't wait for tomorrow boarding our favourite cruise @msccruisesofficial waiting for @lauryn_carter @enty1502 to join us the day after
The Real Housewives of Cheshire star, Dawn Ward, is no stranger to Dubai and she’s currently here to spend a glittering New Year’s break in the city. She posted a picture to her Instagram posed under magnificent tree at FIVE Palm Jumeirah – a favourite hotel for many celebrities.
Ferne McCann
I want to forever hold your hand whilst our toes are in the sand 👩👧🌅☀️
Former TOWIE alumni, Ferne McCann jetted out to Dubai on Boxing Day with family and has been posting a number of pictures to her Instagram of her time here, including chilling out in the garden at the Palazzo Versace hotel and taking a trip to the desert.
Jadon Sancho
British footballer Jadon Sancho has also been spotted in Dubai, having posted a picture of himself with a number of animals in the UAE.