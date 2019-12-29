Did you spot any?

With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.

From Cristiano Ronaldo hanging out with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai, to a ton of reality stars jetting over for New Year’s Eve, here are all the celebrities we’ve spotted in the UAE this week…

Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram Always great to see you my friend @faz3 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 28, 2019 at 6:58am PST

Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted in the Emirate with his family in tow. As well as visiting some of Dubai’s beaches and the desert, he was also seen at a gym in Nad Al Sheba, teaching tennis superstar Novak Djokovic how to jump for a ‘header’. He also found time to meet up with Sheikh Hamdan, posting a picture to his Instagram with the caption ‘always great to see you my friend’.

Novak Djokovic

The tennis ace is currently over in the UAE, having competed in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 in December. He’s been enjoying some downtime whilst he’s been here, including having dinner at Taverna Greek Kitchen at Madinat Jumeirah and hanging out with Cristiano Ronaldo in between training sessions at a Nad Al Sheba gym.

Roger Federer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇦🇪🇧🇷🇿🇦Mateus Coelho🇿🇦🇧🇷🇦🇪 (@mateusvcoelho) on Dec 22, 2019 at 11:27am PST

20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is also in the UAE for the Mubadala World Tennins Championships 2019 and has been spotted dining at luxe Downtown restaurant avli by Tashas where he posed for a picture with some of the hotspot’s staff and chefs.

Jorja Smith

British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith has been in the Emirate to perform a huge free concert at Burj Park on Friday, December 27 to mark the start of the Dubai Shopping Festival 2020. You’ll recognise her from some massive tunes like Let You Down with Stormzy and Drake and Be Honest featuring Burna Boy.

Liam Payne

View this post on Instagram Thank you Dubai 🙌🏼 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Dec 28, 2019 at 10:44am PST

Liam Payne, formerly one fifth of massive boyband One Direction was back in Dubai to perform on December 27 at Burj Park for the Dubai Shopping Festival 2020. He’s no stranger to the UAE, having previously performed at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre in March 2019.

Massimo Bottura

At the helm of ultra cool Italian Riviera-style restaurant Torno Subito at W The Palm is celebrity chef, Massimo Bottura. They just launched a brand new Saturday brunch – Torno Sabato- on December 28, and those who attended will have got to meet the man himself who even did some of the cooking for the day.

Dawn Ward



The Real Housewives of Cheshire star, Dawn Ward, is no stranger to Dubai and she’s currently here to spend a glittering New Year’s break in the city. She posted a picture to her Instagram posed under magnificent tree at FIVE Palm Jumeirah – a favourite hotel for many celebrities.

Ferne McCann

Former TOWIE alumni, Ferne McCann jetted out to Dubai on Boxing Day with family and has been posting a number of pictures to her Instagram of her time here, including chilling out in the garden at the Palazzo Versace hotel and taking a trip to the desert.

Jadon Sancho

British footballer Jadon Sancho has also been spotted in Dubai, having posted a picture of himself with a number of animals in the UAE.