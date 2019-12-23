Sponsored: Santa, festive shows, snow, a steam locomotive, and much more…

In town for Christmas and struggling to get into the holiday spirit? Make it your mission to visit Dubai Festival City, guaranteed to put you in the festive mood thanks to its stunning new festive market.

Located by the bay, and open to visitors until Sunday December 29, 2019, daily events include the lighting of the market’s Christmas tree at 6pm. Head to the bay area in Dubai Festival City at sunset to see the 20m-tall light up – it would make for an excellent Boomerang capture on the ‘Gram.

Special live shows also take place here every hour with the ‘Festive City Singers’ performing all your favourite festive songs and carols.

Make sure you take the children to visit Santa at his Grotto. He will be available every night from 6pm to 10pm to gather the little one’s wish-lists and to pose for photos.

Visitors must also make way the stunning Festive Express – the market’s very own steam train locomotive offering rides for guests to explore all the festive spots at the mall.

And it’s even a white Christmas at Dubai Festival City as there’s live snow fall every 15 minutes.

While you’re here, don’t miss the IMAGINE attraction – a Dubai water show complete with 30 fountains, surround sound, lasers and lights. A special festive show has been created in keeping with the festive season called “The Night Before…” which takes place every 15 minutes. You don’t want to miss it.

Festive market, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, daily 6pm onwards until Sun Dec 29, 2019. Tel: (800) 332. dubaifestivalcity.com