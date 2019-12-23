Sponsored: Jumeirah at Etihad Towers promises a jam-packed calendar of events to enchant the entire family…

The countdown to 2020 is on, and Jumeirah at Etihad Towers knows just how to lay on a fun-filled New Year’s Eve celebration for you and your loved ones. From extravagant brunches to spectacular poolside parties, they’ve got you covered.

One big New Year, so many flavours

Jumeirah at Etihad Towers is one of Abu Dhabi’s most beloved celebration spots at any time of the year, but New Year 2020 promises an extra-special array of dining deals and opportunities to dance the decade away. The entire hotel will be fizzing with festivities on 31st December, with loads of New Year’s Eve events on offer.

Have a high time

Observation Deck’s Sparkling Night at the Height will have incredible views of the capital’s fireworks from the 74th floor. Entry is Dhs150 and includes a glass of French fizz. The evening kicks off at 10pm, so you could head up here after enjoying one of the delectable New Year dining deals at the hotel’s many restaurants.

Fire up the fiesta

Latin American fusion restaurant VaKaVa is throwing a Latin-themed bash with a four-course menu inclusive of wine pairing for Dhs995. You can upgrade you package for access to the VaKaVa Lounge afterparty and see in the new decade with free-flowing house beverages (Dhs1,750) and the help of a live Cuban band.

A festival of flavours

It wouldn’t be New Year without a top-notch meal to prepare for a night of partying. Italian favourite BiCE is offering a family-friendly three-course package that includes a glass of bubbly for Dhs395, with 50 per cent discount for children aged 5-12 and complimentary dining for kids under 4. Tori No Su and Li Beirut have special a la carte options and diners get complimentary access to the revelry on the pool deck, while Rosewater is laying on a fabulously festive buffet from Dhs495.

Raise the steaks

Ray’s Grill is host to an all-night extravaganza with a five-course menu of premium cuts and a glass of French sparkle for Dhs995. The event kicks off at 7pm, followed by a prohibition-themed party at Ray’s Bar that’s sure to get you in the spirit of the new Roaring Twenties – with superb views of the fireworks from the 63rd floor.

Party by the pool

Nahaam is laying on a poolside three-course menu for Dhs375 including a glass of bubbly, and then the party continues to the early hours. Entry to the Pool Deck costs Dhs150 with two house beverages and a spectacular set-up under the stars.

Find out more about all the festive events at Jumeirah At Etihad Towers here. Prices and timings vary.