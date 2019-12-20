Sponsored: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is throwing a glamorous midnight soiree to see in 2020 in style…

With the festive season in full swing, New Year’s Eve is the topic on most people’s lips. And if it’s a glamorous party complete with a gorgeous terrace to oversee the fireworks, Noir at Kempinski Mall of the Emirates might just be throwing the party you’re after. The soiree kicks off from 8pm and the parties continues well into the early hours.

Elsewhere in Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, there’s special New Year’s Eve dinner at Olea promising an international buffet complemented with live entertainment, and prime view over the city. The dinner starts at 8pm until 2am and starts at Dhs675 per person.

Alternatively, come and welcome the New Year in a family friendly environment with a lively Flamenco showcase plus unlimited tapas and Spanish drinks. The evening begins at 6pm to 2am with an a la carte menu available.

Fancy starting off 2020 right? Olea is also hosting a special New Year’s Day Olea family-friendly international brunch where Children will be will be well taken care of at the dedicated play areas from LEGO and American Girl.

The lunch takes place on January 1 from 1pm to 5pm and costs Dhs295 per person, and Dhs145 for children aged between six and 12 years.

For more information on all the festive offers available, check out kempinski.com/en/dubai/mall-of-the-emirates/dining/festive-season