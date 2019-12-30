Sponsored: Even Sheikh Hamdan is a fan…

OPSO Dubai opened its doors in May 2019, and has become a go-to spot for modern Greek cuisine and amazing Dubai Fountain Views. The stylish restaurant, located in Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue, also has a huge terrace to enjoy mocktails and shisha while you watch the fountain show.

Bringing together wholesome ingredients imported from Greece, OPSO has revamped its extensive menu, complete with more than 70 new dishes. Tasty new options include sharing platters including the delicious mushroom trahanas and lamb chops (below), authentic souvlakis and a range of tempting desserts.

If you love flavoursome mocktails, decorated beautifully for that extra Instagrammable touch, then you have to taste test their creative drinks menu. There’s also a premium shisha selection, available both indoors and out on the terrace, featuring exclusive blends such as “Prestige” and “Iva”.

Impress your next visitors with unparalleled views of the Dubai Fountains at OPSO Dubai, and be sure to pick a table outside for the best seat in the house once the show starts.

The venue has been designed by architect Marco Ardielli, with stunning modern stylish interiors. The menu was curated by acclaimed chef and OPSO co-owner, Nikos Roussos, whose restaurant in Athens earned two Michelin stars.

OPSO, which translates to morsel of food from Greek, originally hails from Marylebone London. The Dubai outlet has proved popular with celebrities and royals alike, even HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai has paid a visit.

OPSO, Level 2, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Sunday to Thursday 10am to 1am, Friday & Saturday 10am to 2am. opso.ae

Images: Provided