Sponsored: As well as three free drinks for ladies, there’s also free entry for all at Lock Stock & Barrel in Barsha Heights…

Still mulling over your New Year’s Eve plans? Well, it’s time to start making some decisions as the end of the year is just around the corner.

If you’re one of those who doesn’t like to plan too much, why not head to stalwart Dubai bar Lock Stock & Barrel in Barsha Heights, on Tuesday, December 31?

They’re throwing a party to celebrate the turn of the decade, with live music from resident band Gorgeous George to keep you dancing all night, with free entry for everyone.

As it’s a Tuesday night, all ladies will get three free selected drinks. They just need to collect their tokens any time between 6pm and 1am, but they can be used on drinks until 3am.

For a fuss-free New Year’s Eve, Lock Stock & Barrel has you covered with a cash bar all night, plus they’re running their usual happy hour from 4pm to 8pm where you can avail two-for-one on selected beverages.

You’ll get to ring in the milestone year of 2020 and then some, with the bar staying open until 3am, so get your dancing shoes on and prepare for some seriously nostalgia tunes from the last 10 years and even further back.

The live music venue has become legendary Dubai residents for its laid-back pub-style vibes, so don’t worry about standing on ceremony – just get yourself down there for a no-frills-but-very-fun way to ring in the New Year.

Expect multi-coloured balloons, huge metallic streamers and giant blow up Christmas characters adorning the cool industrial bar at what’s sure to be an awesome New Year’s celebration.

Lock Stock & Barrel, 8th Floor, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Tuesday December 31, 4pm to 3am, free entry, three free drinks for ladies. Tel: (04) 514 9195. lsbdubai.com/barshaheights