Let the countdown begin at The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah, with a whole programme of events on NYE starting from 6am…

The start of a New Year typically signifies the ignition of resolutions: being healthier, living better, and being more mindful.

But why wait until 2020 when you can start on December 31, 2019 with a host of free-to-attend wellness events At The Pointe, at Palm Jumeirah? Start your last day of the year with morning yoga, a detox experience, meditation and motivational workshops from 6am to 4pm.

You can then head to the beach to watch the sunset with mixed chill-out tunes from 4pm to 6pm.

You can also enjoy other activities after 4pm including street music performances, hydro water sports show, games and competitions, entertainment by DJ A-Qode, saxophonist and DJ Keza until the 3am.

Here’s a closer look at the programme of events taking place before enjoying a front row seat to the fireworks and confetti cannon show at midnight…

Tuesday, December 31 WELLNESS MORNING

6am: 108 Sun Salutations by Vanessa

8am: Mindset Mastery Talk by Farah Kabir

10am: Live piano and yoga experience by Dina and Arash

12pm: Detox talk and core Pilates by Goli

2pm: Gong meditation by Zarine

Tuesday, December 31 AFTERNOON ENTERTAINMENT

4pm and 5.45pm: Street music performance

5pm: Hydro Water Sports Show

6.20pm and 7.30pm: Games and competitions

Tuesday, December 31 COUNTDOWN FUN

7pm: DJ A-Qode spins

8pm and 9.30pm: Saxophonist performs

10.30pm onwards: DJ Keza rings in the New Year

Hungry? Dining options abound at The Pointe at restaurants including the What’s On award-winning Modern American restaurant Chicago Meatpackers, as well as Seafood Kitchen, Churrasco restaurant Tuscano and Mama Pho. Click here for a full list of dining deals on NYE.

For the fastest access to The Pointe, use public transport or any of the free shuttle buses from Nakheel Mall. You can check the schedule of the shuttle buses via thepointe.ae/en/shuttle-service.

For more information on all the New Year’s Eve activities and dining deals taking place across The Pointe, visit thepointe.ae