Sponsored: Zahr El Laymoun promises a taste of Grandma’s cooking and Dubai fountain views…

Whether Lebanese cuisine reminds you of the taste of home, or you just love the combination of fresh ingredients and authentic flavours, then you need to try Zahr El Laymoun. There’s three UAE locations to explore: Souk Al Bahar, Dubai; Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi and Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah.

Zahr El Laymoun, which translates to orange blossom, offers a taste of Grandma’s signature recipes for the ultimate home comfort food. Everything on the menu is made with the finest, fresh ingredients, so you know you’ll enjoy that authentic taste every time.

With so much selection, you’ll love the extensive variety of dishes available to try. You’ll find a range of hot and cold mezza, as well as traditional salads, and grilled dishes. There’s also a breakfast selection for Dhs60 including freshly-baked manakish to start your day the right way.

Push the boat out and try the business lunch menu, which will cost you Dhs65 any weekday between 12pm and 5pm. If you feel like treating yourself, you can’t go wrong with one of Zahr El Laymoun’s desserts. You’ll also find a premium shisha service, with a range of exciting flavours available.

Zahr El Laymoun understands that good things take time, so there’s no need to rush your delicious meal. At the Souk Al Bahar branch, you’ll be encouraged to sit back and relax, especially when the time comes to watch the spectacular Dubai Fountain Show.

If you can’t make it out of your home or office to enjoy the tasty menu, you can have it delivered to you. Healthy, delicious Lebanese is only a phone call away. To place your order, simple dial (800) 8886, and a friendly member of staff will bring it to you.

Zahr El Laymoun, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, daily 10am to 1am. Tel: (04) 4486060. @zahrellaymounuae