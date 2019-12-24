We all like to look our best for the big day…

The Christmas season is in full swing and with the big day rapidly approaching, we all like to be looking our best. Take a break from present-buying and treat yourself to a little spa or beauty offer to make sure you’re pampered and polished for all the Christmas festivities.

Away Spa at W Dubai

Treat yourself to a day of relaxation at W Dubai The Palm’s super-luxe Away Spa, where they’ve got a range of special treatments to make you feel your best this Christmas. Get buffed and polished with the Chill package (Dhs750) complete with a massage, relax pod and nibbles afterwards. Enjoy AWAY Spa’s Cyro 3R Facial in the Get That Vacation Glow offering (Dhs1,275), with a pearlescent body oil dressing or extra back neck and shoulder massage. They’ve also got a limited time offer on a nail plan, where you pay Dhs1,920 and receive 6 mani-pedis at the spa over three months.

Away Spa, W Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 10pm, daily, valid until December 31. Tel: (04) 245 5544. facebook.com/AwaySpaDubai

Locks by Lou Lou

There’s loads of festive offerings at both branches of Locks by Lou Lou – one is located in JLT and the other at Al Wasl. Get yourself pampered and preened with pic ‘n’ mix packages where you choose three selected treatments, from bundles priced from Dhs350, Dhs599 or Dhs899. There’s also special Christmas savings on some of their ready-to-go packages including Glitz (Dhs499, saving Dhs150) for a facial and blowdry or Glam (Dhs699, saving Dhs155) for Russian lashes, spray tan, HD Maintenance and blowdry. The packages are available any day except Sunday and Friday.

Locks by Lou Lou, The Dome Tower, Cluster N, JLT, Dubai and 1A Al Wasl Road, Sunday closed, Mon to Thurs 9am to 9pm, Fri 8am to 5pm, Sat 9am to 6pm, valid until Dec 31. Tel: (04) 399 4742 (JLT) and (04) 337 0078 (Al Wasl). locksbyloulou.com

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai truly understand the need for you to relax before all of the Christmas festivities and they’ve devised the ultimate chill-out package. The 75-minute experience includes an invigorating peppermint food scrub and a warm paraffin foot treatment, topped off with a 60-minute massage. That’s not all – you can visit any of the resort’s six swimming pools and catch some rays or hang out in the spa facilities with hot and cold pools and steam room.

The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Al Mamsha Street, Dubai, 8am to 10pm daily, valid until January 6, 2020, Dhs620. Tel: (04) 318 6520. ritzcarlton.com