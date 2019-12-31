Sponsored: Meet Pinsanity – all the flavour of regular pizza, just with fewer calories…

It’s the ideal comfort food for many of us, but with that moment of self-indulgence can come a whole load of extra calories.

Enter Pinsanity, the cool home-grown concept that promises you all of the great taste, hearty toppings and happy smiles of a regular pizza, but with far fewer calories. How? Well, ‘pinsa’ (a concept that originated in Rome, centuries ago) is made with more water and less salt than normal pizzas, giving it a lighter base.

While Pinsanity doesn’t have its physical home just yet, customers living in and around Dubai Marina, Al Barsha, Motor City, Dubai land, and Jumeirah 1 are welcome to order delivery through Deliveroo, Talabat, Uber Eats and Zomato. And, if you order through Instagram now, you’ll even get 20 per cent off your first order.

The dough is stretched out to a more manageable oval shape and wood-fired to give them that authentic Italian taste and light crunch – leaving you fully satisfied with a fraction of the guilt.

Each pinsa is decorated with top Italian ingredients – think tangy tomato sauce for the base, fresh Italian basil and lots of delicious toppings. For the meat lovers, Doctor Pepperoni (Dhs38) or Sal’s Pal (Dhs38) are loaded with Italian cured meats.

Vegetarians will love Over The Veg (Dhs36), and truffle lovers can tackle the Truffle Shuffle creation (Dhs43), with fresh black truffle shavings, Italian buffalo mozzarella and Parmesan.

In the mood for dessert? Treat yourself to the delicious combination of pinsa and Nutella (Dhs29) or the ‘knockout’ a huge cookie filled with soft, gooey milk chocolate (Dhs14).

We know what we’re having for dinner tonight…

Pinsanity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 11am to 11.30pm, available for delivery only on Deliveroo, Talabat, Uber Eats, Zomato, from Dhs29. deliveroo.ae