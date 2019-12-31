Who says roast dinners are just for the weekend?

Got that mid-week craving for a hearty, home-cooked meal? What better then, than a roast dinner to hit the spot? These Dubai restaurants all serve up a tasty roast dinner and all the trimmings, every day of the week.

Here are 6 restaurants in Dubai that serve a roast dinner every day

Copper Dog

Copper Dog have long served their roast dinner daily, and it’s a full-stomach affair with tender cuts of meat and giant fluffy Yorkshire puddings. It’s Dhs115 and you’ll get a choice of pork, beef or chicken to tuck into. With stone effect walls, leather couches, checkered bar stools and wooden tables, you will literally feel like you’re in a cosy Scottish pub.

Copper Dog, DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, The Walk, Dubai, open daily 5pm to 2am, Dhs115. Tel: (052) 917 5512. copperdog.ae

The Lion by Nick & Scott

British gastropub The Lion by Nick & Scott serves up some brilliant daily deals of their hearty British comfort food. The latest is their roast dinner, which is served seven days a week from 5pm to 10pm. Choose from beef, chicken or lamb with all the trimmings and lashings of gravy. It’s Dhs95 – or add a pint and pay Dhs110.

The Lion by Nick & Scott, The H Hotel, Downtown Dubai, roast dinner available 7 days a week, 5pm to 10pm, Dhs95 for roast, Dhs110 for roast & pint. Tel: (04) 359 2366. facebook.com/TheLionDubai

Dhow & Anchor

Dhow & Anchor at Jumeirah Beach Hotel do a daily roast available to order from 12pm right through to 11.30pm, so you can tuck in for lunch and dinner. Rather than a choice of meats, they do a roast of the day, so if there’s something you’re after in particular, it’s best to call ahead. At Dhs125, their roast is at the pricier end of the scale, but you’ll get beautiful views of the iconic Burj Al Arab as you devour it. The roast will be served with roasted carrots, Maris Piper potatoes, a selection of vegetables, traditional gravy & Yorkshire pudding.

Dhow & Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Road, Dubai, roast dinner available 7 days a week, 12pm to 11.30pm, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 406 8999. jumeirah.com

Irish Village

Good ol’ Irish Village sure know how to spoil us and offer up a Roast of the Day alongside a cold pint of hops. It comes with roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, seasonal vegetables and roast gravy. They have an option of lamb for Dhs67 or beef for Dhs69.

Irish Village, Garhoud, Dubai, daily roast from Dhs69 onwards, Tel: (04) 282 4750 theirishvillage.com

Nelson’s

For just Dhs97 you can get a roast beef dinner at Nelson’s in Media Rotana. You will get roasted and mashed potatoes, honey roasted parsnips, Yorkshire pudding, steamed vegetables, walnut stuffing balls and gravy.

Nelsons, Media Rotana, Tecom, Dubai, daily roast for Dhs97, Tel: (04) 305 0201 rotana.com

Reddy Roast

This Sports City restaurant proved so popular that it was forced to open a second branch in Dubai Marina. It does what it says on the tin – and serves up a minimal menu that’s all about the Sunday Roast, served with seasonal vegetables. You can either order the regular roast or the Yorkshire pudding bowl, which is a roast dinner served up in a giant Yorkshire pudding. For children under the age of 12, there’s a Kids Reddy Roast for Dhs37 which includes their choice of beef, lamb or chicken, with roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, seasonal vegetables & homemade gravy.

Reddy Roast, Venetian Building Promenade, Canal Residences, Dubai Sports City, daily 8am to 11.30pm, from Dhs90. Tel: (04) 513 9449. reddyroast.com

Images: Supplied/ Facebook