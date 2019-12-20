Sponsored: See in 2020 with one of the most lavish celebrations in the city…

Get your flapper dresses ready because Atlantis The Palm’s spectacular roaring twenties themed New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will blow your gold lamé socks off. See what they did?

And the razzle dazzle doesn’t stop there, with R&B superstar Ne-Yo keeping the after-party going well beyond midnight.

Dubai’s most Roaring venue this New Year

It’s the party of the decade, so where better to celebrate than at the iconic Atlantis, The Palm? The five-star resort will be kicking off the new twenties era with a lavish Gala Dinner that captures all the glitz and glamour of the original one – think Gatsby, Chicago and all that jazz. The event takes place on a specially built deck over the ocean, promising fireworks from all directions as the clock strikes 12. Entertainment comes from a 30-piece band that will have you shimmying the night away. Book your tickets now.

The New Year’s Eve big-ticket deal

The biggest night of the year begins with canapes and champagne in the Asateer tent, followed by a sumptuous buffet serving everything from lobster and caviar to shawarmas and fajitas, with live stations to sizzle your senses. Tickets include an open bar serving unlimited premium beverages, including free-flowing champagne, and guests over the age of 21 get complimentary access to the after-party at White Beach where Let Me Love You singer Ne-Yo will be taking to the stage. Book your tickets now.

Fun for the kids

There’s plenty of razzle dazzle for younger revellers too, who are invited to their very own ‘Under the Sea’ party in the Asateer Tent. An enormous bouncy castle, outdoor cinema, games stalls, arts and crafts and loads more will keep them entertained right up to the final countdown.

Tickets

Atlantis, The Palm’s Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve gala dinner kicks off at 7.30pm. Tickets cost Dhs3,300 per adult, Dhs2,250 for children aged 12 to 15, Dhs625 for children aged 4 to 11 and they’re free for children under 3. You can also upgrade to the Golden Circle Package (Dhs5,500 per adult) for prime seating in front of the stage, a personalised caviar box, unlimited white truffle service and Cristal bubbly.

For more information, or to book tickets now, visit atlantis.com/dubai/whats-on/new-years-eve