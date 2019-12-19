Sponsored: The huge trampoline park is the perfect boredom-buster over the festive holidays…

If you’re wondering how to spend your free time and keep the kids occupied during the Christmas break, BOUNCE has the perfect solution. As the largest freestyle playground in the Middle East, BOUNCE has no less than 80 interconnected trampolines for you to let loose and blow off steam.

The new two-hour superpass allows you to enjoy a full 120 minutes of unlimited bouncing fun for just Dhs120. The adventure destination is fun for people of all ages, from the very young, to those who are ready to unleash their inner child.

There’s so much more than just trampolining, with fun games such as dodgeball and a slam dunk zone – you can also learn to free run up the bouncy walls, as well as practice your gymnastic skills on the big bag.

Be prepared for X-Park to put you through your paces, as you free run through the obstacle course. The parkour-style park, complete with zip-line, will put your strength, balance and agility to the test, which will leave you with adrenaline soaring through your veins.

With the festive period fast approaching, BOUNCE has the perfect excuse to gather your friends and family for a fun day out. A regular one-hour session would normally cost Dhs85 per person, so there are big savings to be had when opting for the two-hour superpass.

BOUNCE has branches across the UAE, one in Al Quoz Dubai, one in Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, and another in Remal Mall Al Ain. The playground is open to all ages and skill levels, from the first-time jumpers to the professional freestylers.

BOUNCE Middle East, Al Quoz Dubai, Marina Mall Abu Dhabi and Remal Mall Al Ain, Dhs120 for two hours. bounce.ae

Images: Provided