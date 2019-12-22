Sponsored: Ladies will get three free drinks as well…

Having a blast on New Year’s Eve shouldn’t mean you have to spend a fortune on expensive entrance tickets and pricey drinks packages. Lock Stock and Barrel JBR is opening its doors to everyone free of charge, along with some stellar drinks offers to ensure you have a night to remember.

Every Tuesday at Lock Stock and Barrel JBR is ladies’ night and as December 31 falls on a Tuesday, it’s no exception. Girls can get three complimentary beverages on New Year’s Eve, just as they would on any other Tuesday of the year. After that there’s a cash bar all the way up until 4am.

The boys won’t miss out though, as there’s a happy hour deal which will get everyone two drinks for the price of one. It runs from 4pm to 8pm, perfect for a wallet-friendly kick off to your 2020 celebrations.

There’s plenty happening to keep you entertained until the early hours. If you love nothing more than a dash of friendly competition, check out the pool tables where you’ll have the chance to prove yourself as a champion.

A DJ will provide the soundtrack to the biggest party of the year, while if you make your way out to the Secret Garden, you can catch a glimpse of the stunning JBR fireworks.

Lock Stock and Barrel, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR The Walk, Tuesday December 31, 4pm to 4am, free. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com/jbr

Images: Provided