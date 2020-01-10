February, we’ve been waiting for you…

After a what feels like the longest January ever, February is finally here and with it comes some awesome events and things to do in Dubai. From two huge music festivals to superstar performances and fun nights out, here’s all the things you can look forward to this month.

Throughout February: Two-for-one brunch

Even though January is finally over, we might all still be feeling the pinch a little on the purse-strings. If you want to venture out without breaking the bank, Atelier M is offering two-for-one on its Feathers and Pearls Friday brunch throughout the month of February, which works out at Dhs105 per person for soft drinks, Dhs210 per person for house drinks and Dhs265 per person for bubbly. The brunch will take place every Friday from 1pm to 4pm in the restaurant of Atelier M, with an afterparty kicking off from 4.30pm to 7.30pm on the rooftop terrace.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, every Friday throughout February, 1pm to 4pm, two-for-one, Dhs105 soft, Dhs210 house, Dhs265 bubbly. Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Throughout February: Six Nations Rugby

The Six Nations Rugby tournament kicks off on February 1 and, incase you didn’t already know, it’s kind of a big deal. It’s an annual international rugby union competition between the teams of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. Unsurprisingly, loads of Dubai’s biggest and best sports will be showing all of the live action with some awesome food and beverage deals. Whether you’re looking for a hearty breakfast, extra long happy hour or Dubai’s biggest sports screens, there’ll plenty of places for you to try.

February 5: Killing Eve murder mystery dinner

A special murder-mystery dinner based on the smash-hit BBC series Killing Eve is taking place in Dubai. The Murder Mystery Dinner ‘Killing Villanelle with Luke Jennings’, organised by the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, includes a three-course meal and a staged performance of an enigmatic assassination, guests get the chance to solve a murder. You’ll also get to hear Luke Jennings, author of the books that inspired the TV show, talk about the inspirations for his characters.

Killing Villanelle with Luke Jennings, Ras 3, Intercontinental, Dubai Festival City, Wednesday February 5, 7.30pm to 9.30pm, Dhs249. emirateslitfest.com

February 6 and 7: RedFestDXB

RedFestDXB is back at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre in early February with a stellar line up of acts scheduled to perform. Martin Garrix, considered by many as one of the world’s best DJ’s, will headline the at the 2020 edition of RedFestDXB. He’ll be performing on day one, Thursday February 6, with support from rapper Young Thug and Brit indie pop band, Bastille. On Friday, British Grime rapper sensation, Stormzy will headline the event, and party-goers will also see Machine Gun Kelly, arguably most famous for smash-hit song Bad Things on which he collaborated with Camilla Cabello.

RedFestDXB, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Thursday February 6 and Friday February 7, 2020, tickets priced from Dhs395. redfestdxb.com

February 10 and 11: a-ha at Dubai Opera

If there’s any die-hard a-ha fans out there, your time has come, as the 80’s pop band will be performing at Dubai Opera on February 10 and 11. If you need your memory jigging a bit – they’re the band responsible for unforgettable hit, Take on Me, and have sold 55 million singles worldwide. They’re bringing their Hunting High And Low tour to the UAE and if you’re ready to take a trip down memory lane, tickets are priced at Dhs250.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Tuesday 10 and Wednesday February 11, 2020, from Dhs250. Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

February 13: Bongo’s Bingo returns to Atlantis The Palm

Bongo’s Bingo, the novelty night out where the traditional rules are left at the door, is returning to Dubai on Thursday February 13 for a Valentine’s Day special at Atlantis, The Palm. With impromptu sing-a-longs, dancing on tables and some hilarious prizes, this is a night you won’t want to miss. Tickets are priced at Dhs150 but they’ve introduced some special drinks deals this time like 50 per cent of selected bottles of wine.

Bongo’s Bingo Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm onwards, Thursday February 13, from Dhs150. facebook.com/bongosbingodubai / platinumlist.net

February 14: Valentine’s Day

Whether you like it or not, February is officially the month of love, or so Hallmark says anyway. There are countless things to do in Dubai to impress your beau from staycations to romantic private cabana picnics. Single? Check out some funny anti-Valentine’s nights, ‘Galentines’ evenings or even traffic light parties.

February 21: Deep house party at Beach by FIVE

Legendary deep house record label Anjunadeep will be taking over Beach by FIVE at FIVE Palm Jumeirah on Friday, February 21. The deep house party will kick off from 2pm, taking guests from day to night with some massive house tunes until 10pm. Entry is priced at Dhs100 for ladies and Dhs150 for gents, which will get you three selected beverages included. You’ll find plenty of pop-up bars there on the beach on the day and if you get peckish, grab a bite from one of the hotel’s best restaurants which will have pop-up food stalls along the beach. Once 10pm strikes, everyone can move up to The Penthouse to carry on the party where a range of guest DJs will be keeping the good times rolling.

Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Friday February 21, 2pm to 10pm, Dhs100 entry for ladies, Dhs150. Tel: (052) 900 4868. fivehotelsandresorts.com

February 26 to 28: Emirates Airline Jazz Festival

The eagerly-anticipated Emirates Airline Jazz Festival is back for its 18th year on Wednesday February 26, 2020 to Friday February 28, 2020. Opening the show, legendary singer Lauryn Hill, famous for the smash-hit song Killing Me Softly, will perform at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on Wednesday February 26. All Night Long crooner, Lionel Richie will take to the stage on Thursday, February 27, performing a string of his biggest hits like Three Times A Lady, My Love and Easy. Closing the three-day festival on Friday, February 28 will be American pop-rock band, One Republic. Sing your heart out to some of their biggest songs like Apologize, Counting Stars and Stop and Stare. They’ll be supported by Jazz band Sammy Miller & The Congregation.

Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival, Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai, Wednesday Feb 26, 2020 to Friday Feb 28, 2020, from Dhs350. dubaijazzfestival.com

February 28 to February 29: HustleFest craft beer festival in Abu Dhabi

Spend the weekend chilling out in shorts and flip flops at the UAE’s first-ever craft beer festival. Sound good? It’ll take place on February 28 and 29 at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi and as well as beer-tasting for the adults, the two-day, free-to-enter festival will be super family-friendly, with live music, entertainment, cool food trucks and games for the little ones to get involved with. Craft beer enthusiasts will get to try over 30 brews that have never before been tried in the UAE, from citrus-flavoured creations to more rich and malty flavours.

HustleFest, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, UAE, February 28 and 29, 2pm to midnight, free entry. hustlefest2020.com

