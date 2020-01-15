A new business lunch, free yoga and Lewis Capaldi is heading to the country…

Another week in Dubai is almost done and dusted. We’re already looking forward to the weekend, and you should be too with everything that’s going on. We’ve managed to find 15 of the very best things to do in Dubai, so you can have the best weekend ever.

Here’s 15 of the best things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday January 16

Check out a new business lunch

If you have a client you’ve been meaning to impress, or you just want to treat yourself on your next lunch break, then you need to check out Amazonico’s new business lunch. The junglesque restaurant can be conveniently found in Dubai’s thriving business district, DIFC. The deal offers a three- or four-course set menu, starting from Dhs125 per person. You can choose from tasty dishes including sea bream with quinoa crust, slow-cooked pulled veal with plantain crisps and more.

Amazonico, Gate Village 11, Pavillon DIFC, Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs125 three course, Dhs148 four course. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae

Spend the weekend in a luxury hotel

Fairmont Dubai has launched a brilliant staycation deal available for a limited-time only. Valid on stays this week, between Wednesday, January 15 and Saturday, January 18, two people can enjoy bed and breakfast for just Dhs500. That’s just Dhs250 each. The breakfast buffet will be available the following morning at Cascades, their cool, modern restaurant.

Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, offer valid on stays between January 15 and January 18 only, starting from Dhs500. Tel: (04) 332 5555. fairmont.com

Treat yourself to a cheese and wine night

If you love nothing more than exploring the flavours of a variety of cheese, Bull & Bear is the place to be. The chic restaurant at Waldorf Astoria DIFC has just launched a new daily cheese and wine night worth trying. Every day between 7pm and 9pm, guests can indulge in a signature cheese selection, along with a bottle of wine for Dhs199.

Bull & Bear Lounge, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, DIFC, daily 7pm to 9pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 515 9888. waldorfastoria.com

Kick off your weekend at Treehouse

Lively rooftop bar Treehouse has a new Thursday night deal set to start your weekend in style. For Dhs299, guests can enjoy unlimited house beverages and five appetisers while the resident house DJs get the party going. Raise the (non-existent) roof with a night of food, drinks and dancing every Thursday from 9pm to midnight.

Treehouse, Taj Hotel, Business Bay, Thursdays, 9pm to midnight, Dhs299. Tel: (058) 827 2763. treehousedubai.ae

Get down to Trap Queen

Trap Queen hitmaker, Fetty Wap, will be in Dubai this weekend for not one, but two massive performances at two of the city’s biggest and best-known super clubs, WHITE Dubai and Drai’s. He’ll be kicking things off at WHITE on Thursday, January 16 at their epic UNDRGROUND night. Doors to the huge open-air club open at 11pm so we recommend getting down there early to secure the best spot. It’s free entry for ladies between 11pm and 1am with free-flowing drinks and entry for gents is priced from Dhs300.

Fetty Wap at White Dubai, Meydan, Dubai 11pm to 4am, Thursday January 16. Tel: (050) 443 0933. whitedubai.com

Friday January 17

Watch Golf’s biggest names at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

The 15th edition of the award-winning Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will see yet another stunning line-up of the world’s best golfers at the capital’s Golf Club from January 16 to 19. First staged in 2006, the tournament has quickly evolved into one of the strongest events on the European Tour, regularly attracting the world’s elite players to the Middle East at the start of the season. Its importance in the golfing world was elevated further last year when it took the Open de France’s slot as one of the tour’s elite Rolex Series events.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, Dhs50 day pass, Dhs100 season pass, 6.45am. Tel: (02) 5588990. abudhabichampionship.com

Take part in a free yoga class

Every Friday during January, Bay Avenue is offering complimentary yoga classes. The 60-minute class kicks off at 8.15am and will be led by GFX yoga instructor Anand Shekhar. Yogis of any age and ability are welcome to attend, and are advised to bring their own mat.

Bay Avenue, lawn next to skate park, Business Bay, Fridays during January, 8.15am to 9.15am, free.

Tuck into an alfresco brunch

Cool Indian-inspired restaurant, Masti has just launched their brand new all-weekend brunch, Elephant Bath. Running every Friday and Saturday from 2pm to 6pm, live music will set the tone as you tuck into delicious sharing dishes including fiery prawns with red pepper aioli or charcoal-roasted spicy chicken tikka and tomato-chilli caramel. The hand-crafted cocktails are worth a mention too, with flavours of vermouth, pink lemonade hibiscus and prosecco in the MASTI spritz.

Masti, La Mer South, Dubai, every Friday and Saturday, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs400 house drinks package. Tel: (800) 62784. mastidubai.com

Enjoy a taste of Italia

This Friday, two authentic Italian restaurants – Segreto and Trattoria Toscana, located at the stunning Souk Madinat Jumeirah, are inviting you on a fun culinary journey, where you’ll enjoy some of their signature dishes along with a wine pairing. The one-off evening will run from 7pm to 10pm and is priced at Dhs250 per person. You’ll even get a goodie back to take home with you, which will include authentic Italian cookies and basil seeds to cook with at home.

Segreto and Trattoria Toscana, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Friday January 17, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs250. Tel: (800) 666 353. jumeirah.com

See Lewis Capaldi live

While not actually in Dubai, you won’t have to travel too far to catch Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi perform his huge heart-wrenching hits. Taking the stage in Sharjah, it will be the star’s first time performing in the UAE. Tickets are selling fast with the majority of packages already sold out, so be quick if you want to get your hands on a ticket.

Lewis Capaldi live, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah, UAE, 9pm onwards, Friday January 17, 2020. platinumlist.net

Saturday January 18

Check out Palm Jumeirah’s Japanese food hall

Take shelter from the showers in the beautiful Depachika Food Hall which recently opened at Nakheel Mall. This isn’t just any old food hall though, this is a sophisticated foodie’s paradise crammed full of imaginative gourmet food offerings, small boutique eating areas and artisan gifts. Highlights include the Climbing Goat roastery, a 1762 Delicatessen, Kilikeo by Mythos and luxury tea spot, Damman Freres.

Depachika Food Hall, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumierah, Dubai, 10am to 10pm weekdays, 10am to 12am weekends. nakheelmall.ae

Walk among the blooms

There are so many beautiful things to see in Dubai, and one that nears the top of the list has to be Dubai’s stunning Miracle Garden. Spread over 72,000 square meters, it’s home to over 50 million flowers in 120 varieties. No matter what your age, you’re sure to be awed by its beauty and it’s a great way to exercise too.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Arjan, Dubailand, Sun to Thur 9am to 9pm, Fri & Sat 9am to 11pm from Nov 1, Dhs40 kids, Dhs55 adults. dubaimiraclegarden.com

Try a new sundowner BBQ brunch

Junipers at Vida Emirates Hills is now home to a chilled Saturday evening brunch. Guests can build their own bento boxes from a selection of tasty barbecued meats and fish while sipping on free-flowing sangria as the resident DJ spins. It’s the perfect weekend wind down. Shisha is also available upon request.

Vida Emirates Hills, Sat 4pm to 7pm, Dhs149 with soft drinks, Dhs249 with Sangria. Tel: (04) 8883444. vidahotels.com

Tour undiscovered spots in Dubai

Rove Hotels have partnered with top camera brand, Nikon to offer you a free photo tour of Dubai, giving you access to some of Dubai’s most Instagrammable spots – including some that are usually off limits to the public. There’s two tours to choose from; one on January 17 and one on January 18, which will start at 5pm and run until 9pm and, whilst they’re free, you’ll need to register your attendance here.

Rove with Nikon, tour begins at Rove Downtown, Dubai, January 17 and 18, free to attend. Tel: (04) 561 9000. rovehotels.com

Finish your weekend with a night of deep house

AfterDark is the new deep house night at BOA CLUB, V Hotel in Al Habtoor City. This Saturday, they have South African DJ Themba coming to spin the decks. Themba has a track record of epic house nights with fans including Black Coffee, Adam Beyer, Pete Tong and Hot Since 82.

BOA, V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, Saturdays, 10pm to 4am. Tel: (056) 501 2039. facebook.com/boadubai