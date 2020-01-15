Free sushi, Robbie Williams live and a very long run…

Thursday January 23

Get your hands on some complimentary sushi

Japanese eatery, Moshi is giving away free sushi this weekend to celebrate the launch of their new restaurant. The first 300 customers to visit Moshi’s new branch in Executive Bay Tower A, Business Bay, between Thursday January 23 and Saturday January 25 will receive three pieces of free sushi each. Just make sure you say “Moshi Moshi” to get the freebie.

Moshi, Shop 1, Executive Bay Tower A, Business Bay, 11am to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 584 4655. facebook.com/Moshiuae

Celebrate National Pie Day

Although National Pie Day isn’t considered an official holiday, we feel it should be. A whole day of pastry-goodness is something worth celebrating and The Rose & Crown is helping us do it. The Atrium’s British pub already has an extensive list of delicious pies, and for one day only you can try any of them for Dhs50. Or if you’re more of a sweet than savoury pie fan, you’ll get a complimentary sweet pie with any main course on Thursday January 23.

The Rose & Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Thursday January 23, Dhs50. Tel: (04) 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

Dubai Desert Classic is back

One of the city’s biggest golfing events, Dubai Desert Classic, is back this weekend for three days of excellent sport and entertainment. From Thursday January 23 to Saturday January 25, you’ll be able to see one of the strongest line-ups in the tournament’s history including defending Champion Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter and Martin Kaymer, plus legends such as Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen.

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Thursday January 23 to Saturday January 25, gates open 6am, from Dhs75. omegadubaidesertclassic.com/buy-tickets

See Le Petit Prince at Dubai Opera

A contemporary new circus adaptation of Le Petit Prince is happening at Dubai Opera this weekend. From Thursday January 23 to Saturday January 25, Broadway Entertainment Group will take the stage for five incredible shows. Expect a cosmic and fantastic world with stunning sets, costumes and video mapping technology.

Le Petit Prince, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Thursday January 23 8pm, Friday January 24 and Saturday January 25 3pm and 8pm. dubaiopera.com/le-petit

See 2 Chainz live

American hip-hop artist 2 Chainz will be performing live at WHITE Dubai this Thursday, January 23. Fans can expect songs from his album Based on a T.R.U. Story and follow up release B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time. From 11pm until 12.30am ladies get free entry to White, as well as complimentary free-flowing drinks. For guys, early bird prices start at Dhs300.

White Dubai, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, Thursday January 23, 11pm onwards. Tel: (050) 443 0933. whitedubai.com

Friday January 24

Run a marathon (or a 4k or a 10k)

Whether you’re lacing up your trainers or warming up your vocal chords as part of the cheering crowd, there’s no denying the annual Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon is a big deal. And this year, it takes place on Friday, January 24. The 42km race is long and arduous, but the flat route, which runs the length of Beach Road and back, makes it one of the fastest marathons in the world. So expect to see some elite runners trying to break records.

Dubai Marathon, Umm Sequim Road, Jumeriah, Dubai, Friday January 24, 6am onwards, Dhs183. Tel: (04) 4335669. dubaimarathon.org

Check in for a sweet staycation deal

If you’ve been meaning to plan a weekend staycation but don’t want to fork out a fortune, Studio One has a deal too good to pass up on. The Dubai Studio City hotel is offering a night’s stay for two people for Dhs599, plus you’ll get Dhs300 back to use in their epic restaurants. So whether you’re in the mood for Italian at LARTE, pub grub at Irish Village, Asian cuisine at Mr Miyagis, tacos and tequila at El Chapos Tacos, or bites at Boho, there’s something for everyone.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, available Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays from January 9 to February 29, Dhs599. Tel: (04) 581 6800. studioonehotel.com

Check out a fun street food market

If you love nothing more than exploring new food vendors, or giving some love to old favourites, then get ready for Good Vibes Market. Taking place as part of Quoz Arts Fest in Alserkal Avenue, Good Vibes Market will see a host of the city’s best restaurants popping up and serving their signature dishes. The market will take place on Friday January 24 and Saturday January 25, between 10am and 10pm.

Good Vibes Market, Quoz Arts Fest, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Friday January 24 and 25, 10am to 10pm. @goodvibesmarket

See Robbie Williams live in Dubai

Legendary British entertainer Robbie Williams will be performing at The Pointe on Friday January 24. The special performance will take place at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah as part of a collaboration between Nakheel Malls and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE)’s Dubai Shopping Festival 2020. Tickets are now on sale via the Dubai Calendar app or on ticketmaster.ae priced from Dhs295. Entry is from 4pm, although we think we can expect Mr Williams live on stage a little later.

The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Friday January 24, 4pm, from Dhs295. Tickets available from the Dubai Calendar app or ticketmaster.ae

Party with MK

Legendary house DJ MK will be filling the headline slot at Soho Garden’s popular Cafe Mambo residency on Friday January 24. Marc Kinchen is no stranger to Dubai, having played at some of the city’s biggest and best nightclubs before. This Friday, he’ll be back to perform some of his biggest hits and remixes including My Head is a Jungle, Look Right Through and Piece of Me featuring Becky Hill.

Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, Friday January 24. Tel: (052 388 8849. facebook.com/SohoGardenDXB

Saturday January 25

Indulge with one of the prettiest breakfasts in town

If your favourite way to spend the weekend is sampling some of Dubai’s most Insta-worthy breakfast spots, you need Brunch & Cake on your must-visit list. Each dish is a work of art, bursting with colours and different textures making them perfect for that artsy food shot. Brunch & Cake hails from Barcelona and the cult cafe is so popular there that there are often queues out of the door for more than an hour to bag a seat at the coveted-spot. Menu highlights at the Dubai branch include mouthwatering dishes like chili scrambled eggs with avo-feta smash, corn and halloumi pancakes and caramelized red peppers.

Brunch & Cake Dubai, Ground Floor, Wasl 51, Al Wasl Rd, Dubai, 8am to 12am, daily. Tel: (800) 4726362. @brunchandcakedubai

Enjoy an energetic day out for less

Street Maniax is the brand new jump park designed with older kids and adults in mind. It combines freestyle parkour and trampolining as well as over ten adrenaline-filled activities, including Jump Tower (where you fling yourself onto a huge beanbag), dodgeball and zip-lining, there are also some cool new-technology activities to try. Throughout January, visitors can get 50 per cent off the entrance price so all the fun will cost you as little as Dhs40.

Street Maniax, 19/Al Khail Street, Al Quoz 3, Dubai, now open, from Dhs40. Tel: (04) 348 8981. facebook.com/streetmaniax

Check out a new Saturday brunch

The recently-relocated Iris is quickly becoming the place to catch the sunset every weekend with the launch of their brand-new Saturday brunch. Iris Sunset Brunch will treat guests to five hours of unlimited food, drinks and views aplenty. Every other week will see an exciting array of live entertainment flock to the outdoor bar. It launches this weekend, with special guest DJ Seth Schwarz spinning the decks.

Iris Dubai, Meydan (next to White), Nad Al Sheba, Saturdays, 3pm to 8pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs360 wine and beer, Dhs420 house, Dhs520 champagne. Tel: (056) 951 1442. irisdubai.com

Usher in a new Lunar Year with Streetery and What’s On

The Lunar New Year ushers in the Year of the Rat on Saturday January 25 and the What’s On award-winning restaurant Streetery is hosting the Chinese New Year event to remember. From joyful gifts of red envelopes, energetic traditional dances and meals symbolising good luck, there’s nowhere else you’ll want to be other than Cluster D, JLT. Get ready for a delicious family-style sharing meal serving up Streetery signatures, including dim sum (delivered by cart), noodles, curries and much more. Plus, one-night only specials including the yusheng auspicious noodles – toss them high for good luck and prosperity for the coming year. All that and much more for just Dhs150 per person.

Chinese New Year with What’s On and Streetery, Saturday, 7pm and 9pm on January 25, Dhs150 per person Tel: (04) 587 3373 @Streetery

Get free wine with your meal

On Friday January 24 and Saturday January 25 check out Bistro Des Arts, where with every main course, you’ll also get an hour of complimentary wine. The offer is valid between 12pm and 11pm so you can opt to have it for lunch or dinner.

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina Promenade, Marina Mall, Dubai Marina, Friday January 24 and Saturday January 25, 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 551 1576. bistrodesarts.ae

