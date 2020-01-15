15 fun things to do in Dubai this weekend
A free cinema, John Legend live and a big shopping sale…
Another week in Dubai is almost done and dusted. We’re already looking forward to the weekend, and you should be too with everything that’s going on. We’ve managed to find 15 of the very best things to do in Dubai, so you can have the best weekend ever.
Here’s 15 of the best things to do in Dubai this weekend.
Thursday January 30
Make an excuse to leave the office
Lunch breaks are there to be enjoyed so skip the desk meal and treat yourself to a business lunch at the ever-so-beautiful Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem. The new deal offers three delicious courses for Dhs130 between 12.30pm and 3.30pm on weekdays. The menu incorporates authentic flavours of Japan and South America with dishes such as salmon tataki with miso karashi sauce and crispy rice with spicy tuna tartare.
Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah, Sunday to Thursday, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs130. Tel: (04) 432 3232. kaytodubai.com
Save in the final days of DSF
Clear your schedule for this weekend as there’s a massive three-day super sale taking place malls in Dubai. From Thursday, January 30 to Saturday February 1, shoppers will be able to get up to 90 per cent off some top brands. The mega sale is the last one of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2020, which ends on February 1. Discounts will be on a range of items including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, homeware brands and much more, ranging between 25 and 90 percent off selected items.
Dubai Shopping Festival Super Sale, malls in Dubai, Thursday January 30 to Saturday February 1. visitdubai.com
Celebrate International Croissant Day
Croissants are for life, not just for International Croissant Day, however Thursday January 30 calls for an extra-special celebration. Enjoy the tasty flaky treat at London Dairy Cafe who stocked a variety of options to suit any taste, including wholemeal, zaatar, cheese, almond and plain.
London Dairy Cafe, various locations, londondairycafe.com
Put your knowledge to the test
Reform Social & Grill is hosting a huge ‘Quiz of the Decade’ on Thursday January 30. Dubai’s brainboxes are invited to test their general knowledge in the pub quiz hosted by radio presenters Catboy and Lorra. Entrance is Dhs150, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages.
Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Thursday January 30, 7pm onwards, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae
Wavehouse turns one
It’s been an entire year since fun entertainment destination Wavehouse swung open its doors in Atlantis, The Palm. If you feel like heading to a birthday party, this one is offering more than a game of musical statues and some jelly and ice cream. Dubai DJs Hollaphonic will be setting the soundtrack and About Last Night band will be taking the stage from 9pm. Guests can enjoy a complimentary welcome drink on arrival plus tasty canapes and Wavehouse’s signature light bites.
Wavehouse, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Thursday January 30, 8pm to 2am, free. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com/wavehouse
Friday January 31
Your last chance to check out Dubai’s biggest outdoor market
Market Outside The Box, found in Burj Park, is coming to an end on Saturday February 1. The outdoor market showcases ‘out of the box’ creations from lots of different artists, designers and entrepreneurs, including jewellery, clothing and art, with entertainment on every day. There’s also plenty of exciting food trucks and entertainment in the form of music, drama and dance, as well as arts and crafts for the younger visitors.
Market Outside The Box, Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, runs until February 1, 2020. visitdubai.com
Be at the launch of a new brunch
Secret Parties is launching a brand new brunch, called The Secret Jungle Brunch. Their latest epic party offering will take place at ultra-cool Amazonian-themed restaurant, Mama Zonia which is located on the second floor of the ever-popular Pier 7 in the Dubai Marina. Launching on Friday, January 31, guests can expect a whole host of Secret Parties-style entertainment. Think awesome DJs, live performers, an undeniable party atmosphere and even some dancing monkeys.
The Secret Jungle Brunch, Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai, 1pm to 5pm, launching Friday January 31, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house. secret-parties.com
Head up to the sky
Brunch on 54 is the brand new weekly party at famous sky bar, CÉ LA VI. Every Friday enjoy a set menu of tasty fine dining cuisine, unlimited drinks including champagne and fun party vibes for Dhs495 per person. Not to mention panoramic views of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa from the sky-high 54th floor.
CÉ LA VI, 54th floor, Address Sky View, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495. Tel: (056) 515 4001. celavi.com
See John Legend live
Calling all of Dubai’s Ordinary People: Get ready as megastar John Legend is coming to Dubai to perform a one-off concert this month. For one night only on Friday, January 31, 2020 the All Of You hitmaker will be taking to the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets are priced from Dhs195 and are on sale now via the Coca-Cola Arena’s official website. The show will start from 8pm, but make sure to get there early.
John Legend live at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, January 31 2020, 8pm, tickets from Dhs195. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com
Party ‘Underground’
A free pop-up music event is happening on Friday January 31, headlines by UK-based DJ duo Stanton Warriors. Underground is brought to you by #DXBExperiments and party-goers can expect an epic night of live music with old school breakout DJs, live art installations, food stations and some cool brands around during the one-off event. It will take place within the edgy, graffitied walls of Dubai’s only licensed car park – the P7 Arena at Media One Hotel, which will be transformed into the ultimate underground party venue. To avail the free access, all you have to do is register your attendance here.
#DXBExperiments presents Underground, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Al Falak Street, Dubai, Friday January 31, 8pm onwards, free entry. Tel: (04) 427 1000. urbanevents.events.idloom.com
Saturday February 1
Enjoy lunch with live music
Spend your Saturday enjoying a lazy lunch in the French restaurant at DRIFT Beach Dubai. Every week there’s a live performance from Dubai-based singer Bibi, hitting the high notes on covers of all your favourite classic and current songs.
DRIFT Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh Road, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 5.30pm, music from 2pm. Tel: (04) 315 2200. driftbeachdubai.com
Get two burgers for the price of one
The only thing better than a juicy burger, is two tasty burgers for the price of one. Burger & Lobster has a new deal every Saturday where between 4pm and 8pm, guests can get twice the meaty goodness for the price of one. The offer is valid on all burgers except the Beast Burger.
Burger & Lobster, Burj Daman Building, 312 Al Sa’ada St, DIFC, Dubai, Saturdays, 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 514 8838. burgerandlobster.com
Catch a Hollywood flick
If you fancy a trip to the cinema but the thought of heading to the mall on the weekend raises your pulse more than a little, Studio One has the answer. The fun movie-themed hotel has just launched its Screening Room, a 25-seat private cinema located on the second floor. This Saturday you can catch Hunger Games at 4pm, The Devil Wears Prada at 7pm and The Avengers at 9pm. Did we mention that it’s free?
Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Thursdays 4pm, 7pm and 9pm, Fridays & Saturdays 2pm, 4pm and 8pm, free. studioonehotel.com
Get a fresh trim
pdl is the urban industrial barbershop combined with specialty coffee house based in Al Mardoof Building, Sheikh Zayed Road. Right now they’re offering guys a haircut and beard trim combo on promotion for Dhs160. The contemporary barbers is the ideal place to fix up, while enjoying a freshly brewed coffee.
pdl, Al Mardoof Building, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 7am to 10pm, Dhs160. Tel: (04) 333 9993. pdl-dubai.com
Party Noche Caliente-style
See the weekend out in style with a one-off party at Andalucia Tapas & Grill. The Spanish and Latin restaurant is hosting a Cuban themed party complete with Anayvi’s club band. For Dhs199, you can enjoy two freshly rolled Colombian cigars, three malt drinks and two tapa dishes.
Andalucia Tapas & Grill, Jebel Ali Village, next to Ibn Battuta Mall, Saturday February 1, 9pm to 3am, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 882 3771. andaluciadxb.com
Images: Provided/Social