15 fun things to do in Dubai this weekend

A free cinema, John Legend live and a big shopping sale…

Another week in Dubai is almost done and dusted. We’re already looking forward to the weekend, and you should be too with everything that’s going on. We’ve managed to find 15 of the very best things to do in Dubai, so you can have the best weekend ever.

Here’s 15 of the best things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday January 30

Make an excuse to leave the office

Lunch breaks are there to be enjoyed so skip the desk meal and treat yourself to a business lunch at the ever-so-beautiful Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem. The new deal offers three delicious courses for Dhs130 between 12.30pm and 3.30pm on weekdays. The menu incorporates authentic flavours of Japan and South America with dishes such as salmon tataki with miso karashi sauce and crispy rice with spicy tuna tartare.

Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah, Sunday to Thursday, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs130. Tel: (04) 432 3232. kaytodubai.com

Save in the final days of DSF

Clear your schedule for this weekend as there’s a massive three-day super sale taking place malls in Dubai. From Thursday, January 30 to Saturday February 1, shoppers will be able to get up to 90 per cent off some top brands. The mega sale is the last one of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2020, which ends on February 1. Discounts will be on a range of items including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, homeware brands and much more, ranging between 25 and 90 percent off selected items.

Dubai Shopping Festival Super Sale, malls in Dubai, Thursday January 30 to Saturday February 1. visitdubai.com

Celebrate International Croissant Day

Croissants are for life, not just for International Croissant Day, however Thursday January 30 calls for an extra-special celebration. Enjoy the tasty flaky treat at London Dairy Cafe who stocked a variety of options to suit any taste, including wholemeal, zaatar, cheese, almond and plain.

London Dairy Cafe, various locations, londondairycafe.com

Put your knowledge to the test

Reform Social & Grill is hosting a huge ‘Quiz of the Decade’ on Thursday January 30. Dubai’s brainboxes are invited to test their general knowledge in the pub quiz hosted by radio presenters Catboy and Lorra. Entrance is Dhs150, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Thursday January 30, 7pm onwards, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Wavehouse turns one

It’s been an entire year since fun entertainment destination Wavehouse swung open its doors in Atlantis, The Palm. If you feel like heading to a birthday party, this one is offering more than a game of musical statues and some jelly and ice cream. Dubai DJs Hollaphonic will be setting the soundtrack and About Last Night band will be taking the stage from 9pm. Guests can enjoy a complimentary welcome drink on arrival plus tasty canapes and Wavehouse’s signature light bites.

Wavehouse, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Thursday January 30, 8pm to 2am, free. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com/wavehouse

Friday January 31

Your last chance to check out Dubai’s biggest outdoor market

Market Outside The Box, found in Burj Park, is coming to an end on Saturday February 1. The outdoor market showcases ‘out of the box’ creations from lots of different artists, designers and entrepreneurs, including jewellery, clothing and art, with entertainment on every day. There’s also plenty of exciting food trucks and entertainment in the form of music, drama and dance, as well as arts and crafts for the younger visitors.