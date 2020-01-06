Add these to your things to do in Abu Dhabi list…

Thursday January 16

1. Check out the World Trade Centre street food festival

Street Food Fest is the culinary event happening at World Trade Centre every day throughout January. Visitors are invited to try a range of exotic tastes and flavours cooked right before their eyes. A range of cuisines can be found, including everything from American pancakes, vegan delights and freshly baked bagels, to tandoor Indian kababs and Filipino barbeque bites.

World Trade Centre, Abu Dhabi, daily 5pm to 10pm, throughout January. @WTCAD

2. Party in the beach

English DJ Kideko is jetting to visit us in the capital this weekend to perform at Buddha Bar Beach. Shake the stress of the week away and party by the shores as Kideko takes you on a musical journey. Expect upbeat electronic vibes from the Brighton-based music producer.

Buddha-Bar Beach, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, Thursday January 16. Tel: (04) 498 88 88 buddhabarbeachabudhabi.com

Friday January 17

3. Explore the culture of Thailand

Looking to expand your knowledge on the rich culture of Thailand? There’s no better time, as The Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi is hosting a one-off festival at Umm Al Emarat Park this weekend. On Friday January 17 and Saturday January 18, head down to check out traditional performances, Thai kickboxing, Thai massage, cooking demonstrations and more.

Thai Festival, Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi, January 17 to 18, free. facebook.com/Thaifestival.AbuDhabi

4. Dance all night at a silent disco

Rooftop Rhythms is back with another instalment of the Old Schooled Silent Party at Courtyard By Marriott World Trade Center. You can choose from three DJs on your headphones: the blue channel will play old school hip-hop courtesy of DJ DYME, red channel will be old school R&B thanks to DJ A.L.L.A.D. and the green channel plays old school reggae/caribbean from DJ Ranger.

Rooftop Rhythms, Courtyard By Marriott World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi, Friday January 17, 11pm to 3am, Dhs70. eventbrite.com

Saturday January 18

5. Take part in a sports day

The Galleria Sports Park is hosting a fun, free fitness weekend this Friday and Saturday. Visitors are invited to take part in complimentary classes, including cross-training, basketball, football and boxing. Between 11am and 4pm, participants can sign up and join in the fun, with special prizes promised to the winners.

The Galleria Sports Park, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday Jan 17 and Saturday Jan 18, 11am to 4pm, free. thegalleria.ae

6. Enjoy an extended happy hour deal

Appaloosa at Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi has extended its popular happy hour offer to 12 hours long. Available between Saturday and Wednesdays, the deal offers 50 per cent off on selected house beverages between noon and midnight.

Appaloosa Bar, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi, noon to midnight, Saturday to Wednesday. Tel: (02) 201 4000. marriottalforsanlife.com

