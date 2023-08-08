Upgrade to a 24-karat dining experience…

While there are plenty of spots to keep us satisfied for lunch, dinner or even a snack or sweet treat, you can upgrade your dining experience by tucking into these edible gold dishes in Dubai.

Here are 8 cafes and restaurants serving up gold dishes in Dubai

Bosporus

Turkish restaurant Bosporus has a baklava covered in gold for Dhs135 plus a gold cappuccino to pair for Dhs85. Of course, you can enjoy a proper meal here with plenty of Turkish delights on the menu.

Available at all Bosporus branches in UAE, @thebosporus

Dhaba Lane

Dhaba Lane has launched in Al Nahda and to celebrate, multi-award-winning Chef Harangad Singh has launched the UAE’s first Gold Kulfi stick. It will cost you Dhs38 but if you visit before August 14, it’s Dhs15. A kulfi is an Indian ice cream that’s more dense than an regular ice cream, and is worth tryng out if you haven’t before. Do note, the golden kulfi is only available at the new Al Nahda branch.

Dhab Lane, Al Nadha 2, Tel: (0)56 822 8300. dhaba-lane.com

Enigma

This set menu for two has been graced by the touch of Midas. The Persian restaurant offers a ‘golden journey of four courses you can enjoy for lunch or dinner, all encrusted elaborately with flakes of gold. It costs Dhs1,500 and includes dishes like lamb loin skewer, chicken lollipops, and an orange blossom tart.

Enigma, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, menu available daily for lunch from 12pm to 4pm and dinner from 6pm to 11pm. Dhs1,500 for two. Tel: (0)4 556 8805. palazzoversace.ae

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe

Located in Downtown Dubai, this cafe has a French Toast dessert, covered in gold. It is made using tres leches, vanilla beans and a saffron mixture and finally covered in 24-karat golden leaves. Served on the side are white chocolate ganache, strawberries and blackberries. All yours for Dhs231.

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, gold dessert for Dhs231. Tel: (0)50 583 0155. @hampsteadbakeryandcafe

Rhain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RHAIN DUBAI (@rhaindubai)

Rhain (derived from Celtic language meaning ‘spear’) Steakhouse can be found at Conrad Dubai hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road and boast a top-notch selection of wet and dry-aged meats, Wagyu beef A5 Kobe and more. They offer up a 24k Gold Steak for Dhs895, and two burgers: thinly sliced 100% beef wagyu tenderloin topped with gold for Dhs375 and golden wagyu beef minced patty for Dhs315.

Rhain Steakhouse, Conrad Dubai, Trade Centre Area, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 718 1007. rhainsteakhouse.com

Flaky Pastry

The name stays true to the product. Flaky pastry offer a 24k gold chocolate croissant. A croissant that is filled and coated in chocolate topped with 24 karat gold flakes sounds right up our ally. Their pastry is deliciously light but make no mistake this croissant is decadent. All yours for Dhs34.

Flaky Pastry, City Walk Dubai, open Mon to Thu 7am to 8pm and Fri to Sun 8am to 9pm. Tel: (054) 998 4434, @flakypastrydubai

Mado Restaurant and Cafe

Known for its desserts and ice creams, Mado Restaurant and Cafe, however, also happen to offer a luxurious cappuccino that is coated in 24 karat gold leaf for Dhs65.

Mado Restaurant and Cafe, various locations in Dubai, @madouae

Sahn Eddar

Being one of the world’s most iconic and only 7-star hotels, it’s not really any surprise that the Burj Al Arab has dedicated gold menu items. At Sahn Eddar, order the 24k gold cappuccino for Dhs120, where gold is blended into the foam and then heaped on top. Need something stronger, they do an esspresso martini for Dhs190.

Sahn Eddar, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai Tel: (04) 301 7600. jumeirah.com

Images: Social and supplied