Add these to your things to do in Abu Dhabi list…

Counting down to the weekend so you can fill it with fun stuff? We hear you! From sticking to those New Year’s resolutions and eating healthy to checking out two record-breaking facilities at CLYMB, there’s so many things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend…

These are the best things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend…

Thursday January 2

1. Eat Healthy at Cafe 302

Is ‘eat healthier’ part of your New Year’s resolution? Head to Café 302 and try out their vegan-friendly Thursday night brunch. Expect plenty of salads, tofu, plant-based burgers, healthy juices and an inventive array of desserts. Not only that, but the café hosts regular pre-brunch yoga and meditation sessions so you can quite literally limber up for your supper beforehand. Check online or call up ahead to check the class schedule – typically running 6pm to 7pm. It’s a bargain at just Dhs89.

Café 302, Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana Menu, Thur 6pm to 10pm, Dhs89. Tel: (02) 610 6666. rotana.com

2. Check out the Wonder Maze If you missed The Wonder Maze when it opened back in the capital in April 2019, you’re in luck as the Wonder Maze is back again but this time at Marina Mall Abu Dhabi. The Wonder Maze stretches over 30000 square feet and includes nearly 3000 meter of paths – it is the largest mobile maze in the world. Your goal is to get to the center of the Wonder Maze which is basically a five-metre high viewing platform – so you can take a good look at what you’ve accomplished. The maze is designed in modules which means it can be changed, so you can head back a different day and have a go at it again. It’s open from 11am to 10pm daily, until April 22, 2020. The Wonder Maze, Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs35 per person. Tel: (055) 949 5787 facebook.com/thewondermaze

Friday January 3 3. Have breakfast at Wild & the Moon Great news! Wild & the Moon have opened its first outlet in the capital at the Cultural Foundation. Breakfast is served all day so if you’re a late riser, you can still tuck into breakfast here from 9am to 8pm. The Paris-born concept is simple – that the food you eat should be good for you, good for the planet, and above all, delicious. That means organic, whole ingredients, no dairy and no gluten. There’s orange blossom pancakes, frozen bowls, green juices and much more. Wild & the Moon, UAE’s Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi. daily, 9am to 8pm. Tel: (056) 1884073. wildandthemoon.ae 4. Brunch at McGettigans Avail of a one time only offer on the brunch at McGettigans in the capital at the start of the New Year on this day. Thanks to 2020, the brunch price has been reduced by 20 per cent off the regular price, making it it to AED161. The post-brunch drinks package in Abu Dhabi as well will also be discounted by 20 per cent, bringing the price down to Dhs121 on this day. McGettigan, Al Raha Beach Hotel and Resort, Abu Dhabi, brunch cost Dhs161 and post drinks package at Dhs121 only on Fri Jan 3, 2020, Dhs20 on food and drink items on special menu available until Jan 23, Tel: (02) 652 4333 mcgettigans.com Saturday January 4 5. Add a lifelong member to the family Pets Oasis in Abu Dhabi is hosting their adoption day today, so if you think you’re ready to add a member to your existing family head on down. They have dogs and cats just waiting for a loving home. Remember, procedures will need to be followed and there will be fees that need to be paid when you adopt. They even have a store, so you can pick up whatever you need, be it food, beds, toys etc. The adoption day is from 2pm to 5pm. Adoption Day, Pets Oasis, Al Majarrah Street, Abu Dhabi, 2pm to 5pm on Jan 4, Tel: (02) 676 7100 petsoasisuae.com

6. Have a go at CLYMB Abu Dhabi

Looking for something to do in Abu Dhabi that verges on the adventurous side? CLYMB has finally opened on Yas Island providing thrill seekers with a brand-new adventure hub. In it, you will find two record-breaking facilities: the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber with a record-breaking width of 10 metres and a height of 25 metres, and the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall, measuring a mountainous 43 metres. The indoor sky diving uses a whopping 16 fans to send you (literally) flying and costs Dhs215 that includes re-flight training, flight gear rental, and one-on-one instruction. At the indoor climbing space there are five amazing wall climbing experiences to try namely The Boulder, The Beginner, The Intermediate, The Advanced and The Summyt, a record-breaking wall stretching to 142ft. Gulp. Access to The Symmyt costs Dhs190; other wall packages are available starting at Dhs120. Packages for children also available.

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thur noon to 9pm, Fri and Sat noon to 11pm. Tel: (600) 51115. clymbabudhabi.com