Washmen now collect recyclable waste with every laundry pick-up…

UAE laundry service Washmen are doing their bit for the environment with the launch of their new recycling service. When customers place a laundry order with them, they’re required to leave the load outside their door for collection, and now they can leave their home recycling waste as well for the low cost of just Dhs1.

It’s not just Washmen-branded waste that they will take off your hands. You can donate all of your plastic waste including water bottles, plastic carrier bags and containers, as well as paper waste such as newspapers, cardboard, flyers and so on. You can’t, however, leave out glass waste, tin cans or food contaminated waste.

Once you’ve placed your laundry order, a driver will be at your door within 90 minutes. You’ll need to fit all of your recycling into up to three of Washmen’s bags and leave it outside next to your laundry for collection. A surcharge of Dhs1 will be added to your order, but you can opt out of this by speaking to the Customer Support team.

In the past, Washmen has offered other useful collection services to help residents do their bit, such as clothing donations for Red Crescent during Ramadan. A 2016 Dubai Carbon report stated that the average UAE resident generates about 2.7 kilograms of waste every day (jumping to around 5.4 kilograms during Ramadan). Comparatively, the average European produces just 1.2kg of waste per day.

Additionally, you can take your recycling to one of these public spots:

Dubai Marina promenade – plastic, glass, paper

The Greens Village Shops – plastic, glass, papers, cans

Emirates Hills Meadows Village – Plastic, paper, cans

Rashidiya Shopping Centre – plastic, paper, cans, cardboard

Al Quoz Oasis Centre Mall – plastic, paper

Arabian Ranches Retail Centre – plastic, glass, papers, clothing, cans

Safa Park – plastic, paper, cardboard, cans

Nad Al Sheba – plastic, paper, cardboard, cans

Various Spinneys locations – plastic, paper, cans

The Beach, The Walk, JBR – plastic, paper