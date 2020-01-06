There’s fun to be had for children of all ages at Fabyland…

Are you looking for a fun new place to take the kids this weekend? Well, look no further as Fabyland has just opened a new branch at Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall.

Covering 40,000 square feet of space in the new mall, the huge indoor entertainment park promises ‘non-stop indoor entertainment for children of all ages’, from toddlers to teenagers, and even adults too.

It features rides, gaming arcades and novelty machines, all designed to keep the little ones entertained for hours whilst the adults go off and do their shopping – or join in the fun. Prices are based on a pay-per-ride basis.

Whatever your child is into, they’ll be catered for at the new spot with video games for the older ones, kiddie rides for the little ones, an education area and a special birthday party room.

There’s an interactive climbing wall, a trampoline and a foam pit with a soft play area that includes slides, a ball pool and ball games. Exciting rides include drift race, cyber fox, wave rider, bumper cars and an F1 simulator.

Discussing the launch, Mr Fahad Al Othaim, Vice Chairman; Abdullah Al Othaim Leisure company, who own the brand, said: “This is the city’s newest entertainment destination offering a latest gaming experience with a wide variety of rides and games for children of all age groups”.

Fablyand also has other locations in the UAE including Dragon Mart and Dubai Festival City and Deerfields Mall, Abu Dhabi.

Fabyland, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 10pm, daily. Tel: (04) 390 9999. fabyland.ae

Images: Provided