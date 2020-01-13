Here’s what’s happening…

We’ve barely had enough time to cool our engines after the excitement of the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, however it’s time to get revved back up, as the dates for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 have been announced.

The culmination of the world-famous motorsport championships in the UAE capital city will take place all weekend from Friday, November 27, with the big race happening on Sunday, November 29 at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi.

Three day tickets for the Main Grandstand are available from Dhs2,365 from Grand Prix Events.

BREAKING: Session and race start times for the 2020 F1 season – including the Vietnam Grand Prix and the Dutch Grand Prix 👀 🗓️ ⏰#F1 https://t.co/9WauJL5Yuu — Formula 1 (@F1) January 10, 2020

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a huge event in the UAE calendar and across the world, with people flying in from all over the globe to attend, including an impressive celebrity guest list.

As well as the races, the super-social weekend is full of epic parties, brunches, yachts and so much more, so we can’t wait to see what happens in the 2020 edition. It always means some huge music performances too so we’re excited to find out which A-list performers will be taking to the stage this year.

A public holiday will fall shortly after the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020, so there’ll only be two days back at work before a five-day weekend for most people. Commemoration day falls on Tuesday, December 1, followed by two days off for UAE National Day on Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3.

The Formula 1 season will kick off at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday March 15 and end in Abu Dhabi. There’s set to be a record of 22 races in the 2020 season.

Other countries it will take place in across the globe are expected to include Vietnam on April 5, Spain on May 10, Great Britain on July 19 and the United States on October 25, although these are subject to FIA approval and contract signature.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Friday November 27 to Sunday, November 29. grandprixevents.com