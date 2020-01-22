Sponsored: Get ready for a morning of bargain bites at Huqqa in Dubai Mall…

The weekend is almost upon us and we’re guessing some of you might be looking for somewhere to enjoy breakfast with family and friends. Luckily, Turkish hotspot Huqqa in Dubai Mall has a wide variety of top dishes at newly-reduced prices.

The restaurant, which opened last year, has already firmly positioned itself as one of Dubai’s best Turkish restaurants. From the incredibly authentic menu to the fantastic views of the Dubai Fountain from the wrap-around terrace serving shisha all-day, a meal at Huqqa is one of the city’s most unique.

Turkey is affectionately known for its overflowing breakfast tables and famous for its tea, while still keeping the budget low. Huqqa’s breakfast offers a variety of traditional Turkish pastries, bread, cheeses, sujuk, eggs and unlimited free flowing tea to go with your meal.

On the menu you’ll find plenty of small platters that you can pair together, depending on what you’re craving. Highlights include traditional Turkish simit bagels for as little as Dhs9, or an omelette for Dhs17 and a menemen (saksuka) platter (complete with eggs, tomato, green peppers, and spices cooked in olive oil) for Dhs17.

And of course, a Turkish breakfast wouldn’t be complete without tea, and Huqqa imports their tea from the Turkish city of Rize, an area known as the jewel of the black sea, serving it free-flow to all breakfast diners.

Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, New extension, third level, breakfast is served from 10am to 1pm (weekdays) and 10am to 3pm (weekends). Tel: (04) 5668557. facebook.com/huqqadubai