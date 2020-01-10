Tickets are on sale now…

Comedy fans, mark your diaries as British comedian Russell Howard is coming to Dubai Opera on June 26 bringing his critically acclaimed stand-up tour Respite to the UAE.

The West Country comedian, who last performed in Dubai in 2016, is best known for his wry look at politics and British life. He’s also been a regular guest and panelist on a number of other comedy gems too, including Mock the Week (presented by Dara O’ Briain, a regular stand up in Dubai), Would I Lie To You, Live at the Apollo and Eight out of 10 Cats.

Riding high on the success of his Sky One show The Russell Howard Hour, and his global smash Netflix special Recalibrate, Russell is back on stage where he belongs, making sense of a world that’s spinning out of control.

Tickets are available now and start at Dhs150 up to Dhs360. Book now, and there’s a 20 per cent early bird offer on the top two categories.