Chinese New Year is just around the corner and Shang Palace at the Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, is going all out this year. The legendary restaurant has only just reopened after stunning renovations, and aside from a tempting new menu, they’ve now also launched an unbeatable Chinese New Year offer.

The traditional Asian restaurant is the home of authentic Chinese cuisine, where guests can dine surrounded by ornate Chinese lamps, with its warm, inviting interiors and oriental finish.

To welcome in the Year of the Rat, Shang Palace has a special dining experience planned, with a host of flavourful dishes for you to try. The unmissable set menu includes traditional dim sum, Hong Kong-style barbecue chicken, steamed Canadian lobster with Sichuan sauce, Shang Palace fried rice with seafood and more.

You can enjoy all of these tasty treats at Shang Palace between Friday January 24 and Friday January 31 for just Dhs458 per person.

If you can’t make it for Chinese New Year, you can still enjoy a great dining deal at Shang Palace. You can now enjoy an expanded selection of dim sum daily from Dhs88 per person. The dim sum set menu runs between 12.30pm and 3pm and includes barbecue chicken buns, siu mai and deep-fried shrimp wontons.

Don’t have time for a long lunch break? Try the new express lunch deal where you can get starter, main and dessert for just Dhs98 per person.

Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, lunch – Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 3pm, Friday 12pm to 4pm and Saturday 8am to 1pm, dinner – daily 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 405 2703. shangri-la.com

Images: Provided