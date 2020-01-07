Sponsored: Vida Emirates Hills has all you need for the perfect sunset session…

If you struggle to say goodbye to the weekend and love nothing more than a Saturday sundowner session, then have we got a treat for you. Vida Emirates Hills has launched a new evening brunch taking place every Saturday at its popular hangout, Junipers.

If you like the Saturdaze Saturday Brunch at Vida Downtown, then we think you’ll love the new edition at Vida Emirates Hills – Saturdaze Sundowners.

Running from 4pm to 7pm, guests are invited to indulge in a decadent buffet brunch, complete with live barbecue station. Not only that but you can also build you own bento box from the selection of tasty treats on offer every week.

There’s an alfresco dining area which means you can soak up the stunning golden hour vibes before admiring the sun as it fades away into the horizon. There’s live entertainment from the resident DJ throughout the afternoon plus unlimited sangria, so you can see out the weekend in style.

You can enjoy the fun, laid-back experience for just Dhs149 with soft drinks, or Dhs249 if you opt for the unlimited sangria package.

Saturdaze Sundowners, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai, Saturdays, 4pm to 7pm, Dhs149 soft, Dhs249 house. Tel: (04) 888 3444. vidahotels.com