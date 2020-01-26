Sponsored: Join a taco society, embrace an Indian odyssey, or brunch like Bond inside JW Marriott Marquis Dubai…

Have you been to JW Marriott Marquis Dubai of late? The five-star hotel has shaken up a handful of its stalwart restaurants to launch new and exciting dining experiences. Whether you fancy adding a touch of salt, lime and tacos to your evenings, or you’re keen to experience molecular gastronomy at its finest, here’s where to start…

Join a taco society

Head to the recently-refreshed Garden restaurant every Tuesday night from 5.30pm to midnight and become part of the new exclusive taco society. You’ll be invited to taste your way through seven different kinds of tacos while taking in the vibrant atmosphere. Visit Taco Society four times and get a free taco platter and margarita pitcher on your fifth visit. Tacos cost Dhs15 each.

From January 29, Garden will also launch a new ladies’ night every Wednesday with unlimited select drinks, and 40 per cent off the food menu from 7pm to 10pm. You should also check out the new Latino Gusto Thursday Night backyard-style fiesta (from 7pm to 11.30pm) with tacos, churrasco, live guacamole making, great music and Latin American drinks. Prices start at Dhs195 for food only, and Dhs295 with house drinks.

Try the Masala Library experience menu

Experience the best of molecular gastronomy at new restaurant Masala Library from talented chef Mr. Jiggs Kalra (affectionately known as the Czar of Indian Cuisine). Treat yourself to a unique Masala Library Experience – a real feast for epicureans, involving sampling small portions of the restaurant’s signature dishes including chicken tikka prepared three ways, Rajasthani mutton curry, mushroom chai and jalebi caviar, to name a few. There are two options to choose from; Vegetarian for Dhs215 or non vegetarian for Dhs245.

Brunch like James Bond at Prime68

If you’ve yet to try one of the city’s stalwart brunch, now’s the time. With a view to a grill, this brunch serves it all, from 24 karat gold foie gras lollipops, delectable Tsarskaya oysters and caviar, Josper-grilled Australian beef tenderloin, all served with table-side Martinis, shaken not stirred, of course. The brunch takes place every Friday from 1pm to 4pm and packages range from Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs595 with sparkling, and Dhs695 with bubbly. Don’t miss the brunch after-party at Vault with DJ Adam J from 4pm until 8pm.

For more information, or to book a table, visit jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com