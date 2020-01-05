There’s no need to travel to China to celebrate the Year Of The Rat – let What’s On and Streetery take your taste buds on a tour of Asia for the ultimate Chinese New Year in Dubai …

In the UAE, we’ve already engaged in our traditions of watching the Burj Khalifa light up with mega pyrotechnics, but in many parts of East Asia, things are just starting to get real. The Lunar New Year ushers in the Year of the Rat on Saturday January 25 and the What’s On award-winning restaurant Streetery is hosting the Chinese New Year event to remember.

From joyful gifts of red envelopes, energetic traditional dances and meals symbolising good luck, there’s nowhere else you’ll want to be other than Cluster D, JLT.

Here’s what’s happening at Streetery and What’s On’s special Chinese New Year event on Saturday January 25:

The Meal

Get ready for a delicious family-style sharing meal serving up Streetery signatures, including dim sum (delivered by cart), noodles, curries and much more. Plus, one-night only specials including the yusheng auspicious noodles – toss them high for good luck and prosperity for the coming year. All that and much more for just Dhs150 per person.

The Scene

Be transported to the buzzing streets of China, as Streetery Food Hall transforms into the Orient. Look out for lanterns, washing lines, and the roar of a traditional lion dance.

The Gifts

Gift giving is an essential part of celebrating Chinese New Year and Streetery’s CNY special will be no different. There will be prizes, surprises and gifts galore.

The Details

Only two seatings are available so call 04 5873373 and book your coveted spot. Tables for the Chinese New Year at the Streetery special is limited, and bookings are essential.

Chinese New Year with What’s On and Streetery, Saturday, 7pm and 9pm on January 25, Dhs150 per person Tel: (04) 587 3373 @Streetery