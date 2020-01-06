Jumeirah Lakes Towers’ annual #Ten4JLT food festival is back…

For ten days of January, diners at selected restaurants in Jumeirah Lakes Towers will be able to enjoy a main course for just Dhs10 +VAT. Simply dine-in at the participating JLT restaurants before Tuesday January 14 and quote Ten4JLT to redeem the deal.

Selected venues have each picked a dish to offer, which includes Chalco’s Mexican Grill’s chicken taquitos; [u]bk – Urban Bar & Kitchen’s chicken wings and Own Cafe’s Manakeesh. There are seven participating restaurants altogether, including Sumo Sushi and Bento, Beirut Bites and more.

Each deal can be used once per restaurant, per person, per day, before January 14 (so you can’t eat at the same restaurant more than once per day). There are huge savings to be had, with a maximum saving of Dhs62, which isn’t a bad way to kick off 2020.

This year marks the third annual Ten4JLT food festival, after proving to be popular with visitors and residents in previous years. Known for being a ‘foodie neighbourhood’, Jumeirah Lakes Towers has a multitude of restaurants available to try in each cluster.

The full list of participating JLT restaurants includes:

Chalco’s Mexican Grill (cluster D)

[u]bk – Urban Bar & Kitchen (cluster A)

Own Cafe (cluster I)

Beirut Bites (cluster W)

Chandini Chowk (cluster T)

Sonum Restaurant (cluster H)

Sumo Sushi and Bento (cluster C)

Guests must quote “Ten4JLT” when making a reservation or visiting the participating restaurant, and the deal can’t be used in conjunction with any other offer.

For more great dining in JLT, join us at Streetery, where on January 25 What’s On are hosting an exciting Chinese New Year dinner – and you’re invited.

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, daily until Tuesday January 14, Dhs10. jltdining.com