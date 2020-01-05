The Christmas festivities aren’t over just yet…

Upset about Christmas being over? Don’t be, the Christmas festivities aren’t over just yet as it’s now time to celebrate Orthodox Christmas.

What is Orthodox Christmas?

It’s the day Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas and it falls on or near January 7 every year according to the Julian calendar. Countries that celebrate include Russia, Ethiopia and Greece.

So whether you’re an Orthodox Christian celebrating Christmas on Tuesday January 7, or just want to join in on the festivities, there are several venues across Dubai celebrating.

Here are 7 venues celebrating Orthodox Christmas in Dubai.

Dubai Marina Beach Resort & Spa

On Monday January 6, Dubai Marina Beach Resort & Spa is celebrating Orthodox Christmas in Dubai. The night includes a lavish dinner buffet, live music, DJ and a belly dancer. Dress warm as you will be dining by the beach. Prices for the soft package is Dhs245 per person.

Dubai Marina Beach Resort & Spa, D94 – Dubai, 7pm to 11pm on Jan 6, Dhs245 soft, Tel: (04) 346 1111 dxbmarine.com

Matagi

Tuck into delicious Japanese food at Matagi at the Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai as you celebrate Orthodox Christmas. The Pan-Asian steakhouse is offering a four course sharing exclusive set menu with beverages. There are two packages you can avail – the soft package for Dhs299 and the house package for Dhs599.

Matagi, Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, 7pm onwards on Jan 7, Tel: (04) 248 8850 kempinski.com

Villamore

The laid-back, Mediterranean inspired restaurant, Villamoré at Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai is also celebrating Orthodox Christmas with a Christmas brunch. Head here from 1.30pm to 4.30pm and enjoy lunch in the bright and breezy venue and catch up with family and friends. There are three packages you can pick from – the soft package for Dhs375, house for Dhs475 and sparkling for Dhs575. The price includes pool and beach access.

Villamore, Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, 1.30p to 4.30pm on Jan 6, Dhs375 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs575 sparkling (includes pool and beach access) Tel: (04) 248 8890 kempinski.com

Caravan

Caravan is celebrating Russian Orthodox Christmas with a lavish feast featuring traditional delicacies. It will cost you Dhs195 per person for the buffet that includes a mix of international and authentic cuisines. Caravan will be celebrating the occasion daily from Thursday January 2 to Monday January 6 from 6pm to 11pm.

Caravan, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Dhs195 for the buffet, Tel: (04) 318 6150 ritzcarlton.com

Ammos Greek Restaurant

Ammos Greek Restaurant is serving up a special limited-edition offer to celebrate Orthodox Christmas at Dhs995 per couple. It’s available throughout lunch and dinner on Tuesday January 7. The special seafood platter for two includes signature seafood dishes and featuring a dozen oysters, grilled lobster, Greek sea bream and king prawns. Need one more reason to dine here? Sheikh Hamdan paid a visit to Ammos just before New Years.

Ammos Greek Restaurant, Rixos Premium Dubai, Dubai, Dhs995 per couple, 12.30pm to 11pm on Tue Jan 7, Tel: (052) 777 9473 ammosgreek.com

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah & Hilton Dubai The Walk

Hilton’s JBR hotels are celebrating Orthodox Christmas all day on Tuesday January 7. There’s lunch at Oceana from 12.30pm to 3pm for Dhs145 per person or you can also have dinner at Hartisan from 6.30pm to 11pm for Dhs165.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah & Hilton Dubai The Walk, Dubai, lunch at Oceana from 12.30pm to 3pm Dhs145, dinner at Hartisan from 6.30pm to 11pm for Dhs165 hilton.com

WHITE Dubai

WHITE Dubai at Meydan is celebrating Orthodox Christmas on January 7 with a special edition of Starboy Dubai. Expect the best of afro beats, dance hall, and R&B at on e of Dubai’s biggest alfresco super clubs. There’s also live performance acts, spectacular effects, and light shows. Ladies, you get free entry and unlimited drinks all night plus unlimited sushi from 10pm to 1am.

WHITE Dubai, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, free entry for ladies and unlimited drinks all night and sushi from 10pm to 1am, Tel: (050) 443 0933, whitedubai.com

