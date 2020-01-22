Abu Dhabi claimed the first place slot as the safest city in the world for the fourth year running…

If you’ve ever left your phone in a taxi and managed to get it back, or left your laptop on a cafe table while you head up to order your lunch, you’ll know the UAE is famed for its low crime rates.

But have you ever wondered exactly how safe Dubai and Abu Dhabi really are? Well now, the answers are in, as a new study has ranked Abu Dhabi as the safest city in the world for the fourth year in a row, with Dubai coming up close behind in seventh place.

Our friendly neighbours in Sharjah also made the top 10 list, coming in at an impressive fifth place position.

The study was conducted by crowd-sourced global database company Numbeo, who conduct worldwide studies based on reported consumer prices, perceived crime rates, quality of healthcare and other statistics.

Abu Dhabi topped the list on the survey, ranking the safest city in the world. It had an impressively low crime rate index of 11.36 and the highest safety index of 88.67 in comparison to 374 cities that were studied.

Dubai scored a crime rate index of 16.98 and a safety index of 83.02, marking it as seventh place on the list.

Here’s the top ten safest cities in the world, according to Numbeo:

1. Abu Dhabi, UAE

2. Doha, Qatar

3. Taipei, Taiwan

4. Qeubec City, Canada

5. Sharjah, UAE

6. Zurich, Switzerland

7. Dubai, UAE

8. Munich, Germany

9. Eskisehir, Turkey

10. Bern, Switzerland

See the full list of cities and where they placed at numbeo.com.

Images: Getty