You could be eligible for up to 100 per cent off accrued Dubai traffic fines…

Dubai Police have announced that they might extend their Dubai traffic fine discount scheme further than its original one-year period, meaning you might have a longer grace period to pay your traffic fines and even be eligible for huge discounts.

Launched by Dubai Police in February 2019, the Traffic Violations Settlement Scheme, meant that motorists who had minor Dubai traffic fines could be eligible for up to 100 per cent discount off the total amount if they committed no further offences.

As per the scheme, drivers who committed zero road offences for three months from February 2019 would be eligible for a 25 per cent discount on their fine, none for six months would mean 50 per cent off fines, none for 9 months would mean a 75 per cent discount and none for a year would get your license wiped clean.

The potential extension will be dependent on the final results of a review of the success of the original scheme, in February 2020.

According to Khaleej Times, the announcement was made at an open Dubai Police meeting, by Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police.

The discounted fine initiative applies only to privately-owned vehicles, and won’t apply to cars that are registered with businesses, rental offices or companies, including public or private transport companies.

Individuals who live outside the state for more than three consecutive months from the date of the traffic violation cannot benefit from the initiative.

Happy driving…

Images: Getty