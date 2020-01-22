Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream will feature performances from Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Pharrel Williams and more…

Dubai has been named as the seventh city to host a huge global festival which is being planned with the aim to end poverty. The Live Aid-style festival will be a 10-hour music megathon, taking place across six continents.

Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream, will be happening on Saturday September 26, 2020, and not only in Dubai but also New York City, Seoul, Lagos, Europe and Latin America.

More artists and locations will be released soon, but so far the global event will see performances from Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Pharrel Williams, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Cyndi Lauper, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Muse, EXO, Metallica, Shawn Mendes and more.

Hosts for the epic event include Idris Elba, Katie Holmes, Trevor Noah and Hugh Jackman. The aim is to call on governments, corporations, philanthropists, and citizens of the world to take action towards ending poverty and tackling climate change.

The news was announced at the World Economic Forum’s 50th Annual Meeting, taking place in Davos, Switzerland amongst the world’s most important leaders and climate change activists. His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, the UAE’s minister of cabinet affairs and the future and secretary general of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), shared the announcment.

Global Citizens, the organisers behind the huge event, claim that we can end poverty in the world’s poorest countries, if an additional $350 billion is secured each year, for the next 10 years.

We’ll have to wait and see who will be announced to perform here…

globalcitizen.org/2020