Are you a keen photographer? Whether you’re professional or amateur – or just really want to up your Instagram game – there’s an exclusive, access-all-areas photo tour coming to Dubai that you’ll definitely want a space at.

Rove Hotels have partnered with top camera brand, Nikon to offer you a free photo tour of Dubai, giving you access to some of Dubai’s most Instagrammable spots – including some that are usually off limits to the public.

There’s two tours to choose from; one on January 17 and one on January 18, which will start at 5pm and run until 9pm and, whilst they’re free, you’ll need to register your attendance here.

You’ll be gifted a memory card for the occasion and you can even borrow a Nikon camera – choosing between the Nikon Z and Z50 models. The tour, which is themed ‘discover Dubai at night’, will be lead by top photographer, Paul Aggarao.

We’re sure you’ll be uploading your best snaps to social media and if you tag #RoveWithNikon you’ll be in with a chance to win a SX Nikon DSLR camera to capture even more stunning shots in the future.

You’ll need to meet the group (which can be no more than 20 people) at the cool Rove Downtown hotel before you all set off on the special tour bus which will take you to some undiscovered places.

The very best snaps of Dubai’s most iconic buildings and roads, glittering against the night sky will all be at the tip of your fingertips (or camera lens), so what do you want a shot of?

Rove with Nikon, tour begins at Rove Downtown, Dubai, January 17 and 18, free to attend. Tel: (04) 561 9000. rovehotels.com

