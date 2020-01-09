Sponsored: Filful restaurant pays homage to the Lebanon capital’s authentic street food culture…

Beirut is in the eye of the perfect culinary storm. Billed the “Paris of the Middle East”, the city is filled with souks, markets, and Parisian-style boulevards. The cuisine that emerged from the area – part Turkish, part French, part holistically Lebanese – is a perfect melding of the region’s cultural influences.

Thankfully, the inimitable flavours of Lebanon are not hard to come by in Dubai, but perhaps one of the most authentic is unique Downtown Boulevard restaurant Filful.

Helmed by Chef George Chaaya, the Beiruti street food-inspired menu attempts to pay homage to all of the distinct flavors that make up traditional Lebanese cooking.

The inclusive menu, which features over 80 items, offers a roster of unrivaled classic dishes like expertly-whipped moutabal filful (Dhs26), a mashed green lentil mojadara (Dhs30), and the deliciously crispy potato batata harra (Dhs28) mixed with garlic, red chilli and coriander. On the more street side, Filful serves up sandwiches like makanek (Dhs25) – a chunky arabic wrap with real Lebanese small sausages, hummus, tomato and pickles, or Rosto (Dhs26), with layers of roast beef, pickles, tomato, mayo and mustard in a toasted bun. For even heartier dishes, and sharing platters, the broasted whole chicken (Dhs79) is a must-try.

The restaurant, authentically cobbled together with brightly coloured wooden furniture and Pepsi Cola crates, is Filful’s fragment of Beirut in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

Weekly promotions include its business lunch deals, which includes a mezza platter, choice of main, soft drink and shisha for Dhs55 per person. There’s also a special ladies’ night deals every Tuesday night with free shisha for ladies.

Look out for a new Filful opening in Dubai Marina Mall soon.

Downtown Boulevard, Dubai, daily 8am to 1am. Tel: (04) 3688948 or (800) 345385 for delivery. @filful.dubai