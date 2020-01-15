Sponsored: The kings of swing return to the capital…

The 15th edition of the award-winning Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will see yet another stunning line-up of the world’s best golfers at the capital’s Golf Club from January 16 to 19.

First staged in 2006, the tournament has quickly evolved into one of the strongest events on the European Tour, regularly attracting the world’s elite players to the Middle East at the start of the season. Its importance in the golfing world was elevated further last year when it took the Open de France’s slot as one of the tour’s elite Rolex Series events.

Buy tickets to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship here

This year, the prize fund stands at $7 million, so it’s no surprise that the player field for the Desert Swing opener is stronger than ever. Defending champion and The Open winner Shane Lowry is back to headline the event on January 16. Also teeing off is two-time champion and fan favourite Tommy Fleetwood, Ryder Cup legend and Abu Dhabi favourite Ian Poulter, and current world number one Brooks Koepka. Plus, for the first time since 2014, Sergo Garcia has commited to the 15th edition as has the 2019 Dubai Desert Classic Champion Bryson DeChambeau. That’s six of the current top players on the planet, all making their way to the capital, with more announcements to come.

The championship has become something of an institution in Abu Dhabi. It’s an event all the family can enjoy and you don’t have to be a massive golf fan to get something out of a visit to Abu Dhabi Golf Club over the weekend. There is also plenty going on at the Championship Village.

Ladies, be sure to enter the amazing Ladies’ Day Best Dressed Competition for your chance to win two business class flights to any destination with the Etihad network. Simply head to the Emirates Woman stand at the tournament to enter.

January 16 to 19

Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, Dhs50 day pass, Dhs100 season pass, 6.45am. Tel: (02) 5588990. abudhabichampionship.com