There’s performances from some big rappers and well-known DJs…

The weekend is finally upon us and if you’re ready to come out of hibernation and go out this weekend, there’s plenty of big nights out happening in Dubai to satisfy. Now there’s just the small matter of deciding what to do…

Thursday: White Dubai

Always known for putting on an epic show, weekend after weekend, WHITE Dubai will have American rapper and singer Saweetie on the stage for tonight’s UNDRGROUND event. You might recognise her for songs like Icy Girl and My Type. Ladies drink for free until 12.30am.

WHITE Dubai, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand Rooftop, Dubai, Thursday January 9, 11pm to 4am, ladies drinks free. Tel: (050) 443 0933. whitedubai.com

Thursday: Soho Garden

Soho Garden is always a place that can be relied on for massive parties on the weekends and this one’s no different. They’ve got electro DJ Eelke Kleiijn guest DJ-ing on Thursday night, with support from Jixo & Danz and Jean B.

Soho Garden, Racecourse, Grand Stand, Al Meydan Rd, Dubai, Thursday January 9. Tel: (052) 388 8849. sohogardendxb.com

Friday: Boa

If you’re a huge fan of urban music, get yourself to chic club and lounge, BOA on Friday night. Each week they play the very best of old school R&B and hip hop and, handily, all ladies drinks are on them. Prepare to be on your feet dancing all night.

Boa, V Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, Fridays, 11pm to 4am, free drinks for ladies. Tel: (056) 501 2039. boadubai.com

Friday: Industrial Avenue

It doesn’t get much more edgy than Industrial Avenue, so if that’s your scene, check them out on Friday night. They’re launching a brand new Barcelona-based party, Droppin’ Mindz, at the cool club and Elrow regular Marc Maya will put on a special performance on the decks.

Industrial Avenue, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort, Friday January 10, 10pm to 4am. Tel: (052) 912 9271. industrialavenuedubai.com