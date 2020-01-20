Sponsored: It’s the largest of its kind in the Middle East…

If you or someone you know is a huge fan of LEGO then you need to hear about the fun new festival happening now at Dubai Festival City Mall. It’s the largest LEGO festival the Middle East has ever seen, with over one million bricks to be discovered.

Happening until Saturday March 14, in celebration of the Dubai Shopping Festival, the LEGO Festival has plenty of fun things to keep you busy every single day. From meet and greets with your favourite characters, to unique experiences in each of the eight activity zones for a small fee of Dhs30.

The fun, family friendly zones offer hours of entertainment including building a life-sized sculpture, trains, snow man, fire engine or even a Burj Khalifa model. At Dubai Festival City Mall, you’ll be able to explore the LEGO City, LEGO Friends, LEGO Duplo, LEGO Ninjago, LEGO Technic, LEGO Architecture, LEGO Shadow Runner and LEGO Jungle zones.

Once darkness falls, another exciting experience begins, as LEGO takes over the popular IMAGINE show at Dubai Festival City. The first of its kind show is designed with kids’ TV show LEGO Ninjago in mind and is currently showing hourly every day from 6pm.

LEGO Festival, Dubai Festival City, Sunday to Thursday 4pm to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 2pm to 11pm, Dhs30. dubaifestivalcitymall.com.

Images: Provided