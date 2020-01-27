Sponsored: Who doesn’t want clotted cream scones and tasty sarnies at 2pm?

Whether it’s brunch at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, sundowners at Paru, or a very happy hour at Havana Social Club, there’s no denying that Caesars Bluewaters Dubai is fast becoming one of the city’s most exciting culinary and nightlife hotspots in the city.

Adding to the variety is the launch of the resort’s luxurious Caesars Imperial Afternoon Tea.

Paying homage to Caesar’s conquest through perilous seas and unchartered land, Caesars Imperial Afternoon Tea invites guests to enjoy an immersive culinary journey exploring exotic ingredients uncovered on his odyssey across Europe, Asia, North Africa and the Middle East.

Highlights from the silver tiered stand includes savoury finger sandwiches on artisan bread including Brie De Meaux complemented by a sweet tangy fig compote and nutty hazelnut crumb, slow poached corn-fed chicken marinated in aromatic North African spices and finished with a tomato, grape, mint and mustard jam, and smokey wood-fired baba ghanoush layered between Arabic Khubz crisp bread paired with pickled carrot and cucumber, topped with a scattering of toasted sesame seeds and pomegranate.

Sweet treats include The David Tower, a creamy hazelnut cremeux and Spanish fig compote wrapped in a brandy snap casing embedded on a chocolate biscuit plinth, a coconut and mango sphere topped with a melt-in-the-mouth chocolate sundial and strawberry jam and Devonshire clotted cream burrowed within a light Victoria sponge with a white chocolate base and strawberry marzipan finishing.

And of course, it wouldn’t be an afternoon tea without warm, buttery, freshly baked scones served with homemade strawberry jam, zesty lemon curd, rose petal and gold-leaf jelly, as well as Devonshire clotted cream.

Caesars Imperial Afternoon Tea takes place daily from 2pm to 6pm and costs Dhs185 per person including tea and coffee or Dhs285 per person including tea and coffee as well as a glass of premium bubbles.

Roman Lounge, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai and The Piazza, Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai. For more information on the Caesars Imperial Afternoon Tea, visit caesars.com/Dubai