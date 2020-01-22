Sponsored: If you’re going to treat your loved one to a romantic meal in Abu Dhabi, you might as well make it What’s On’s Best Restaurant Of The Year, right?

Are you yet to experience the exquisite gourmet experience of Oak Room at The Abu Dhabi EDITION? There’s no better time to try it than on February 14. The quintessentially British steakhouse is the perfect setting for a Valentine’s meal with its dimmed lighting, traditional English oak paneling and symbolic red rose adorning each table – it also won big at the What’s On Abu Dhabi awards 2019, winning Restaurant of the Year.

Chef Samuel Chillau has expertly crafted a very special five-course set menu for the occasion. Guests will start with a Gillardeu Oyster, followed by the restaurant’s popular beef tartare. Main courses include the beef Wellington to share and the cod with mussels, bisque and purple sprouting broccoli. Dessert features a raspberry sorbet and petits fours.

Finish off your evening in the romantic ambiance of the candle lit Library Bar where guests can enjoy handcrafted cocktails.

The Valentine’s Day five-course set menu costs Dhs400 per person with soft drinks, or Dhs700 per person with wine pairing.

Oak Room, The Abu Dhabi EDITION, February 14, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 2080000. To make a booking, visit editionhotels.com/abu-dhabi/restaurants-and-bars/oak-room